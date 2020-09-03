5 ways to celebrate a socially-distant Labor Day weekend

Labor Day is Monday. If you’re looking for a way to celebrate the holiday that honors the American Labor movement with the entire family, check out these upcoming socially-distant events.
1. Head to Vala’s Apple Festival.
The festival, which will have limited admission, will take place Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Tickets, $13.95 plus tax per person ages 3 and older, must be pre-purchased. No season passes will be accepted during the festival. There will be apple picking, apple cider, caramel apples, apple cider doughnuts, free train rides and more. To reserve your ticket online, click here. If you’d prefer to enjoy the food but not attend the event, Vala’s is offering a curbside pickup option. Click here to preorder. Vala’s is located at 12102 S. 180th St. in Gretna.
2. Check out an "end of summer" celebration.
Come to Rockbrook Village on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. to celebrate the end of summer with a free outdoor concert and fireworks show afterward. More information.
3. Enjoy delicious food from La Festa Italiana.
This year, La Festa Italiana will offer favorite foods from their festival in a curbside/drive-through format. Pick up authentic Italian food, pastries, wine and beer to celebrate one of Omaha’s most beloved and long-running festivals. The festival will take place at Il Palazzo, 5110 N. 132nd St., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. both days. More information.
4. Check out the Nebraska State Fair.
The fair officially opened last weekend for its downsized state celebration, which goes through Labor Day. There will be some entertainment, competitions and foods but not as much as in years past. There will be plenty of 4-H and FFA youth livestock exhibits and shows. There will also be 100 hand-sanitizing stations scattered throughout the fairgrounds, as well as social distancing steps and signs strongly encouraging the wearing of face masks. More information.
5. Go on a scavenger hunt.
Gather friends and family and go on a Puzzling Adventures scavenger hunt on Saturday. The event is a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race and an informative self-guided tour. All you need is your own mobile device and an internet connection. Each adventure consists of a series of locations that you are guided to where you must then answer questions or solve puzzles to receive your next instruction. The cost is $19.99 per team (not person). Groups can be any size, but teams of two, three or four work best. For more information or to sign up, click here.
Stay safe and have a great Labor Day weekend!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!