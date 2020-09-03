5 ways to celebrate a socially-distant Labor Day weekend

This year, La Festa Italiana will offer favorite foods from their festival in a curbside/drive-through format. Pick up authentic Italian food, pastries, wine and beer to celebrate one of Omaha’s most beloved and long-running festivals. The festival will take place at Il Palazzo, 5110 N. 132nd St., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. both days. More information.

4. Check out the Nebraska State Fair.

The fair officially opened last weekend for its downsized state celebration, which goes through Labor Day. There will be some entertainment, competitions and foods but not as much as in years past. There will be plenty of 4-H and FFA youth livestock exhibits and shows. There will also be 100 hand-sanitizing stations scattered throughout the fairgrounds, as well as social distancing steps and signs strongly encouraging the wearing of face masks. More information.

5. Go on a scavenger hunt.