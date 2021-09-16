5 ways to celebrate National Working Parents Day

We know there are celebrations for nearly everything these days. Some are recognized, some are celebrated and some pass with very little notice — if any.

One that is of great importance and not celebrated nearly enough is National Working Parents Day (which happens to be today)! The reason it doesn’t get celebrated is because children aren’t the ones who plan the special celebrations, buy the cards or fix the celebratory foods. It is the parents who do that in the home and family.

What we encourage parents to do is to have their children take a moment out of their video games, telephone conversations, play time and whatever else they are doing and talk about what jobs their own parents have.

Have them categorize the jobs, such as ones they get paid money for, jobs they are thanked for and jobs they do just because they must get done and no one else is there to do them. And don’t forget the jobs they do just because they are parents!

It may be helpful, parents, if you do some thinking beforehand just in case your children struggle to recognize all the various things you do.