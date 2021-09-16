5 ways to celebrate National Working Parents Day

We know there are celebrations for nearly everything these days. Some are recognized, some are celebrated and some pass with very little notice — if any.
One that is of great importance and not celebrated nearly enough is National Working Parents Day (which happens to be today)! The reason it doesn’t get celebrated is because children aren’t the ones who plan the special celebrations, buy the cards or fix the celebratory foods. It is the parents who do that in the home and family.
What we encourage parents to do is to have their children take a moment out of their video games, telephone conversations, play time and whatever else they are doing and talk about what jobs their own parents have.
Have them categorize the jobs, such as ones they get paid money for, jobs they are thanked for and jobs they do just because they must get done and no one else is there to do them. And don’t forget the jobs they do just because they are parents!
It may be helpful, parents, if you do some thinking beforehand just in case your children struggle to recognize all the various things you do.
Next, ask them how they think the day should be celebrated. Granted, some of their responses may not be possible, such as “don’t go to work” or “let us stay home from school so we can have a party.” Guide them to think of ways it can be celebrated and parents can be recognized for all of their hard work.
Perhaps re-phrasing the question to something like, “How could you help to celebrate National Working Parents Day?” What could you do to make it a special day for your parents?
Here are some ideas.
1. Kids can take over one of the jobs their parent typically does.
2. Make something special like a card or poster to display.
3. Show appreciation by always remembering to thank parents for the specific things they do for their family.
4. Be understanding and ask about their parent’s day and show interest in what they do and how much it requires.
5. Do what they can to help the family support and encourage the work that the parents do.
One day these kids will likely be parents, too, and they are learning how to be a “working parent” by observing how their parents are handling the challenges involved and teaching them how to make it work in their families.
***
Pat Thomas of Boys Town's Family Hotline wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. Thomas has more than 30 years of experience working with children and families from many cultures and in many settings around the world. She has worked is various positions at Boys Town as a Family-Teacher, Trainer, and Hotline counselor. Since 2010, Pat has shared her experiences with families who call the Nebraska Family Helpline.