5 ways to grill cheese the whole family will love

It’s a myth that you need bread to make some tasty grilled cheese. With spring just around the corner and many families getting ready to pull their grill out of storage, here’s a look at some non-carb based ways to enjoy grilled cheese — made right on the grill.

While putting cheese directly on a grill may sound like a recipe for disaster, there are many mouth-watering dishes you can whip up without a mess. However, there are three things to be careful of:

1. Timing. Don’t leave the cheese too long, or there will be some serious cleanup in your future.

2. Cheese type. The firmer, the better, but you don’t want a hard cheese like parmesan or pecorino.

3. The right gadgets. Grab some skewers, a grill tray and long tongs for cheese-flipping without finger-burning.

Read on to see how you can produce some gooey gourmet cheese dishes right on your grill this season.

Grilled Caprese

Who doesn’t love a delicious Caprese salad? The Italian staple is truly sumptuous on a hot summer’s eve with perfectly ripe, in-season tomatoes. Sadly, despite their year-round proliferation, tomatoes aren’t always as delicious as we’d like. Grilling them brings out the fruit’s sweet flavor no matter its origin. Throw a touch of balsamic vinegar on top, and it’s a taste explosion.

For this recipe, you need some buffalo mozzarella, a firm tomato and some basil leaves. Simply slice the tomato width-wise into four or five sections and sandwich slices of mozzarella and basil leaves between the tomato on a wooden skewer. Then place the skewer on the grill on high heat. Close the lid for about two minutes, then remove the skewer. Serve with salt, pepper and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

Grilled Brie/Camembert

The cheese part of this is simple. Take a whole brie or camembert and place it on the grill over a high heat. Drizzle with some honey and top with a sprig of rosemary. Shut the lid for approximately four minutes. Then remove and serve on a plate with crackers and some homemade candied walnuts.

To make the candied walnuts, heat a dry pan till hot, then throw in the walnuts with a pinch of salt and a quarter cup of real maple syrup. Swish the pan around over high heat until the maple syrup begins to caramelize. Remove the pan from heat and place walnuts on a parchment lined baking sheet to cool and solidify. Garnish the cheese with the walnuts and serve. Heaven!

Portobello Mushroom and Raclette

Raclette is a firm Swiss cheese often used in fondue as an alternative to Gruyère or Emmental. It’s great for grilling because it melts evenly, though it can quickly turn into a gooey mess. The portabella mushroom caps are perfect for containing it, but it’s still advisable to use a grill tray.

First grill the mushroom tops directly on a hot grill, about a minute on each side. Then transfer to a grill tray and place the raclette on top, sliced about a quarter inch thick. Close the lid and let the cheese melt for about four minutes. Serve as an appetizer or as a topping for a steak, pork chop or chicken breast.

Blue Cheese Stuffed Sweet Onion

This is very decadent but totally worth it. The smoky flavors of the grilled sweet onion and blue cheese combine wonderfully, and the bacon provides a nice tang to complement the richness.

Take a sweet onion (Vidalia or Walla Walla Sweet are good options). Peel the skin off and scoop out some of the middle, being sure to leave the bottom and sides intact. Place the onion directly on the grill for about 10 minutes, flipping over halfway through, then remove. Add a teaspoon of butter, some blue cheese crumbles and pre-cooked bacon bits into the center of the onion and wrap it in foil. Put it back on the grill, close the lid and cook for 20 minutes until the onion is soft and the interior is a gooey delight.

Chorizo and Halloumi Skewers

Halloumi is the perfect cheese for grilling. This Cypriot cheese is firm and will keep its shape over high heat, just like a really solid mozzarella. It’s also a lot saltier than mozzarella, so it stands up well against strong flavors like chorizo or Polska Kielbasa sausage.

For this recipe, pre-cook your sausage however you prefer, then slice it up, place it on a skewer alternating with chunks of halloumi. Put it directly on a high heat and grill until the cheese begins to soften (it won’t melt) and the meat starts to brown, rotating every few minutes. Remove and serve.

If you have any leftover halloumi, place it directly on the grill in strips and let it warm through. Then serve it in a pocket of pita bread with some grilled cherry tomatoes. Happy cheese grilling!

Jennifer Tuohy is a mom of two children and writes for The Home Depot on a variety of DIY projects, including grilling some scrumptious foods. She provides some great tips and step-by-step recipes for grilled cheese. Visit The Home Depot to find options for grills to try Jennifer's recipes out on.