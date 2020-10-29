5 ways to succeed at being a stepparent

Being a stepparent can be a challenging adventure. After all, every family brings a myriad of complications and strengths that are unique.
Regardless of the situation, here are five ways you can develop stronger relationships as a stepparent.
1. Be unified. Being unified with your spouse is key to avoiding the common pitfalls of stepping in as a step-parent. This requires intentional communication and effective dialogue. Find time each day to discuss issues and plans with your spouse — especially when it comes to concerning behaviors from your step-child. You’ll be surprised to see how much conflict can be avoided by maintaining good communication about your children and step-children.
2. Be solution-focused. While maintaining this communication (whether with your spouse, or even with the other biological parent) come to the table with solutions. It is easy to be a complainer. Instead, identify some options for ways that the problems can be solved. Conversely, being open to others’ ideas can help you find successful outcomes and help create solidarity within each relationship.
3. Be positive. In developing a relationship with a step-child, make an effort to catch them being good. Discipline and correction are important parts of being a parent, but so is effectively praising children when they do well. Notice the small things and praise them for it — being kind to someone, doing well on a math quiz, or getting home on time — should all be rewarded with a “good job” and something to reinforce that behavior. Your positivity in these situations will be noticed by your (step)child, your spouse, and the other biological parent. This often results in healthy development in each of these unique relationships.
4. Be a family. Find times to go out and have a “family outing.” Put it on the calendar and don’t let anything knock it off. It’s not an event that gets taken away as a consequence or added as a reward; it’s not contingent on any behavior. It is simply time spent together as a family. Whether it’s a movie, time at the park or a local festival — celebrate your blended family together. Some Omaha-area favorites of ours are: Standing Bear Lake, Junkstock and the Omaha Children’s Museum.
5. Be humble. Raising children is a difficult job, and being a stepparent brings new complications. Being willing to admit your mistakes and asking for forgiveness gives you the opportunity to reset and try again. If you want to raise children and step-children who admit their mistakes and ask forgiveness, you must model this behavior for them.
***
Ryan McClure is a family teacher at Boys Town. He and his wife Brittany have had over 50 teenage boys live and grow with their family while living at Boys Town. They have a blended family of 3 daughters ranging in age from 4 to 16. Ryan and Brittany were recipients of the Dedication to Youth & Families Award in recognition for their Outstanding Service as Family Teachers in 2019.
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
Receive advertised offers, event promotions and discounts for you and your family. Created with parents in mind!