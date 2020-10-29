5 ways to succeed at being a stepparent

Being a stepparent can be a challenging adventure. After all, every family brings a myriad of complications and strengths that are unique.

Regardless of the situation, here are five ways you can develop stronger relationships as a stepparent.

1. Be unified. Being unified with your spouse is key to avoiding the common pitfalls of stepping in as a step-parent. This requires intentional communication and effective dialogue. Find time each day to discuss issues and plans with your spouse — especially when it comes to concerning behaviors from your step-child. You’ll be surprised to see how much conflict can be avoided by maintaining good communication about your children and step-children.

2. Be solution-focused. While maintaining this communication (whether with your spouse, or even with the other biological parent) come to the table with solutions. It is easy to be a complainer. Instead, identify some options for ways that the problems can be solved. Conversely, being open to others’ ideas can help you find successful outcomes and help create solidarity within each relationship.