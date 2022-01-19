5 ways writing helped me as a mom, wife, friend and person

When I first started writing a weekly blog about my journey as a partner in a blended family and my experience as a stepmom, people would often ask how I found the time, and why I started writing.
Initially, I spilled out my soul. I shared how meaningful writing had been as a tool for healing and reflection, and that I ultimately felt called to share my (our) experience so others wouldn't feel alone. Later, as my writing evolved, I would tell people that, since I didn't golf, this was "just my chosen hobby."
But it's been so much more than that.
Over the last three years through Momaha and my own website, "A Step in the Right Direction," I have shared pieces that cover deep and personal topics, including my feelings on how being a stepmom is a radically different experience than being a biological mom, my journey with infertility over the years and even a reflection piece with my husband about what we've learned about marriage the second time around.
Some of my favorite pieces have tackled challenging social issues like discussing politics with our children. I even co-authored a piece with a friend that addressed how to talk to our kids about protests and racism.
There were, of course, other times where my writing took a more light-hearted tone and I found myself writing about how to use Nutella, what moms actually want for Christmas and my favorite holiday — Groundhog's Day.
All of these pieces — even the silly ones — in one way or another became interwoven with my life over the last three years. While I can't speak to what happens on a golf course, this "hobby" has taught me more than any other I could imagine.
Our life, my life — your life — is worth reflecting on.
We move at the speed of social media, and while there is some value in documenting the best moments — the "Instagram worthy" ones — there's also so much value that can come from reflecting on what's hard.
As I chose topics, often they were reflections on what I was going through. When I wrote a piece that validated therapy as a helpful resource, it was because I, too, needed reminding. When I wrote a piece reflecting on our kids' next phase of childhood, it was because I had been sobbing over a box of baby clothes. I believe these moments — the ones that don't show up on social media — also need shared and told.
We're not in this life alone.
So much of my early writing was a response to feeling like I was the only person in the world who had ever gone through a divorce, broken the image of a perfect family, remarried or had stepchildren. Obviously I wasn't, but I didn't feel like I had any examples to turn to on my hardest days.
This process has not only provided an outlet to share my experience with others who might be feeling the same way, but has become a meaningful way to connect with people who want to understand what families are going through. The best compliments I ever received came from moms I didn't know, who reached out to say in one way or another, "I thought I was alone. But I realize I'm not. It's just so good to be seen."
Life is more good than bad.
Before I started posting, I would sit down at my computer and blaze through feelings of anger and resentment during the hardest of times. I would then go back in an hour or a day, and find myself in a calmer state, with a little perspective writing what I had learned and how I wanted to grow.
As cliché as it sounds, I was learning to make lemonade out of lemons. This process helped me to see the bright side of the situation, reflect on another person's viewpoint and even find forgiveness. Life became more good than bad.
It's okay to share your ideas with the world.
I don't know when I started to minimize myself, but slowly I couldn't really recognize who I was or what I stood for. Writing helped me to reframe my values and beliefs, and I learned that it's not only okay, but can be very joyful to share who we are with the people around us. Writing helped me open up — not just on the page, but also with my friends, family and even my husband and kids.
A bad review, email, or phone call is not going to kill you.
Believe me, I had them. Very early on, I had some intense critics, but I pressed forward anyways. I looked deep inside and believed writing was something I should do, and it has been.
The experience of writing has given me more than I could have ever imagined, and the choice to find a creative outlet has truly changed my life. It's my hope and encouragement that you'll also consider finding a place to express yourself — whether it's writing, painting, music or any number of ways. I also hope you'll consider sharing your expression with the people in your life. You might find yourself with something that becomes so much more than "just a hobby."
I share this piece while also sharing that I'll be taking a step back from writing for Momaha for a little while. Our family's life is beautiful, crazy and filled to the brim (perhaps you've noticed). I'll still keep writing — it's a part of my life now — and who knows, I'm sure soon enough I'll be back with a story or two to share with you all.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.