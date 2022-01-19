5 ways writing helped me as a mom, wife, friend and person

This process has not only provided an outlet to share my experience with others who might be feeling the same way, but has become a meaningful way to connect with people who want to understand what families are going through. The best compliments I ever received came from moms I didn't know, who reached out to say in one way or another, "I thought I was alone. But I realize I'm not. It's just so good to be seen."

Life is more good than bad.

Before I started posting, I would sit down at my computer and blaze through feelings of anger and resentment during the hardest of times. I would then go back in an hour or a day, and find myself in a calmer state, with a little perspective writing what I had learned and how I wanted to grow.

As cliché as it sounds, I was learning to make lemonade out of lemons. This process helped me to see the bright side of the situation, reflect on another person's viewpoint and even find forgiveness. Life became more good than bad.

It's okay to share your ideas with the world.