5-year-olds are overly chatty, share too much, but at least they still adore their parents

It was Christmas Day, and we’d just sat down to eat a dinner of ham, corn, mashed potatoes — the whole big holiday meal. My daughter, 5-years-old and a non-stop chatterer, was talking to my mother about her favorite book before she said, “My mom can read it to you since you can’t read.”
What? (Spoiler: My mom can read.)
But my child, bless her heart, said no less that six times on Christmas that she didn’t think her grandma could read. I corrected her each time, but clearly she wasn’t getting it.
Where did she come up with this idea? I mean, technically she’s never seen my mom reading a book, but it’s still a wild assumption. I suspect my mother was mildly offended that she put off a “can’t read” vibe, and I’m not sure I blame her.
Five is an interesting age. The kiddo still has the “adorable little kid” thing going on, but it’s coupled with the outspoken confidence of a much older person.
When we pick up our grocery orders, she often rolls down her window and introduces herself. First and last name. Then she introduces me, first and last name. If the store employee is especially friendly, she shares with them a myriad of topics, such as when her birthday is and what happened to her at kindergarten that day.
More often than not, she includes an anecdote of something I’ve done — and it’s usually embarrassing. Yesterday’s story: “Today when the doorbell rang, my mom didn’t answer it and pretended we weren’t home.” (Sorry door-to-door salesman, I just wasn’t feeling it.)
In addition to being a chronic over-sharer, she also has strong opinions on everything. There is never a question as to what the kid does or doesn’t like. We hung a new light fixture in the kitchen, and as soon as she walked into the room she said, “I do not like that. It isn’t fancy at all and I think it might be ugly.”
Then she proceeded to physically embrace the fixture that had formerly hung above the dining room table (it was sitting on the floor after having just been removed) and sobbed about how much she was going to miss it.
That’s another thing. The 5-year-old’s emotions are constantly changing. She can be happily playing — the picture of a perfectly content child — and a minute later, as she remembers a toy she used to have, she can devolve into a crying mess while reminiscing about how much she loved that toy that she’d never actually even touched.
She asks “why” and “what” no less than 50 times per day. She sings with the volume and intensity of an opera singer — or one of those pop-singing Disney kids. She’s moved up to showers from baths, but often sits down in the bottom of the shower and plays with Barbies while belting out a rousing rendition of “Cheap Thrills” by Sia. So I’m not actually sure we’ve made progress at all.
She is trying, every day, to be older than she is.
But my favorite thing about 5 is the way my daughter still adores her mommy and daddy. Regardless of everything else, we are still solidly in first place within her little heart. I’ve watched my other kids grow from 5, 15 and 25, and I know how fleeting that adoration is.
She might be in a rush to grow up, but I’m in no hurry whatsoever.
***
Lynn Kirkle lives in Omaha with her husband and five kids. She writes novels under the name Lynn Painter, and can be found at lynnpainter.com or on Twitter @LAPainter.