5-year-olds are overly chatty, share too much, but at least they still adore their parents

It was Christmas Day, and we’d just sat down to eat a dinner of ham, corn, mashed potatoes — the whole big holiday meal. My daughter, 5-years-old and a non-stop chatterer, was talking to my mother about her favorite book before she said, “My mom can read it to you since you can’t read.”

What? (Spoiler: My mom can read.)

But my child, bless her heart, said no less that six times on Christmas that she didn’t think her grandma could read. I corrected her each time, but clearly she wasn’t getting it.

Where did she come up with this idea? I mean, technically she’s never seen my mom reading a book, but it’s still a wild assumption. I suspect my mother was mildly offended that she put off a “can’t read” vibe, and I’m not sure I blame her.

Five is an interesting age. The kiddo still has the “adorable little kid” thing going on, but it’s coupled with the outspoken confidence of a much older person.

When we pick up our grocery orders, she often rolls down her window and introduces herself. First and last name. Then she introduces me, first and last name. If the store employee is especially friendly, she shares with them a myriad of topics, such as when her birthday is and what happened to her at kindergarten that day.