6 activities to keep kids entertained after Thanksgiving meal is over

Thanksgiving Day is almost here, and nearly every detail has been planned with care. Whether hosting or attending as a guest, you likely have a perfect day in mind filled with the warmth of family and favorite foods that appear only once a year.

What you may not have anticipated (although it happens every year) is that moment when the kids have finished the meal in record cafeteria-like speed and start to get antsy at the table.

If your kids are anything like mine, they're happy to sit and make polite (or noisy) conversation with their cousins for about 20 minutes before they are ready to do something else. And who could blame them, really? Every other day of the week they're rushed through a bustling line and rush through lunch in order to get to recess first. While "Miss Manners" might say that, regardless of habit, children should sit quietly until the adults are finished, in reality that is more than most kids can handle.

So, while the adults go back for another scoop of stuffing or a glass of wine, what are some ways the kids can stay happy and entertained? Here are a few ideas.