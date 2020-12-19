6 books to read to your kids this holiday season

Holiday books are a big part of our December tradition.

As part of our activity Advent calendar, my kids receive new books throughout the month. After eight years, our collection of books has gotten big but my kids still love looking through them and reading them year after year. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. “The Crayons’ Christmas” by Drew Daywalt. My kids are huge fans of the “Crayon” books. We continually crack up at the adventures each crayon takes and the Christmas book is no exception. It builds off of our favorite characters and incorporates fun activities for the reader throughout. One page even has a game as part of it and my kids have had a blast playing the game even when they aren’t reading the book.

2. “Toot & Puddle Let it Snow” by Holly Hobbie. I absolutely love Toot & Puddle. These pigs make my heart grow each time I read this story about friendship, nature and the some of the truly important things about the season — love and giving. It’s such a sweet story for kids and adults.