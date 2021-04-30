6 comics you can read with your kids

You like comics. Your kids like comics. Maybe neither of you does, but you’re thinking about trying it tout. Or maybe just one of you does, and the other needs a little convincing.

Whatever your feelings on the graphic novel, it is, as with anything else, always a good idea to enjoy them along with your children.

And now is a perfect time to try.

National Superhero Day was last week. Free Comic Book Day, which is normally held on the first Saturday in May, has been postponed until Aug. 14. And Reading Comics in Public Day is on Aug. 28.

But tell you what: No matter when they land on the calendar, you can celebrate comics any time you want.

These six comics are ones you can read with your kids, and you’ll both enjoy them immensely. There’s something for everyone to like, and you’ll get something you can both talk about during snack time.

“Miles Morales: Spider-Man”