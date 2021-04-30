6 comics you can read with your kids

You like comics. Your kids like comics. Maybe neither of you does, but you’re thinking about trying it tout. Or maybe just one of you does, and the other needs a little convincing.
Whatever your feelings on the graphic novel, it is, as with anything else, always a good idea to enjoy them along with your children.
And now is a perfect time to try.
National Superhero Day was last week. Free Comic Book Day, which is normally held on the first Saturday in May, has been postponed until Aug. 14. And Reading Comics in Public Day is on Aug. 28.
But tell you what: No matter when they land on the calendar, you can celebrate comics any time you want.
These six comics are ones you can read with your kids, and you’ll both enjoy them immensely. There’s something for everyone to like, and you’ll get something you can both talk about during snack time.
“Miles Morales: Spider-Man”
If your kids dug “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the multiverse-spanning Spidey adventure starring Miles Morales as the protagonist, they might dig this new series featuring the teen web-slinger. And with the series about to dive into the “Clone Saga” storyline with issue No. 25, now would be a great time to dive in, especially if you followed the original “Clone Saga” when you were a kid. Rated T (appropriate for most readers with parental guidance) by Marvel Comics.
“The Bad Guys”
A wolf, a snake, a piranha and a shark may certainly appear to be bad guys, but they’re not. In this hilarious series, the four animals team together to prove that just because they’re meat-eating predators in the animal world doesn’t mean they’re actually bad. And it’s hilarious. Kids will laugh at the slapstick comedy, and parents will laugh at just how clever Aaron Blabey’s art and words can be. And then everyone will laugh at each other laughing so hard. Rated 7+ by Common Sense Media.
“America Chavez: Made in the USA”
Perhaps better known by the superhero moniker Miss America — with strength, flight and the ability to punch star-shaped holes in reality and travel through the multiverse — America Chavez has a brand new series where she discovers her inner strength when a mysterious enemy shakes her world to its foundations. Rated T+ (for teens 13 and up) by Marvel Comics.
“Lumberjanes”
Spending the summer at scout camp, five friends find some strange creatures and supernatural goings-on while out in the woods. Mal, Ripley, Molly, April and Jo team up for wacky and heartwarming adventures in this fun coming-of-age tale, whose 75-issue run ended with a fantastic finale just last year. Rated age 10+ by Common Sense Media.
“Robin”
Damian Wayne is the son of Batman and Talia al Ghul, but he’s not like other iterations of the Boy Wonder. He’s self-confident and brash, and in this new solo series from DC Comics, he’s out to prove he’s the best fighter in the world and traveling to a secret island to fight in the deadly League of Lazarus. Damian is a teen hero, but he’s a strong enough character to stand on his own. Rated Teen by DC Comics.
“Bone”
Part light-hearted, silly cartoon story and part dark fantasy thriller, “Bone” is a comic book classic. Published between 1991 and 2004, this comic by Jeff Smith is the oldest book on this list, but it’s also one of the best. The three protagonists — Fone Bone and his two cousins, Phoncible P. "Phoney" Bone and Smiley Bone — meet a girl named Thorn and must navigate evil fantasy-style monsters that live throughout the Valley. It’s fun, funny and exciting. Rated age 11+ by Common Sense Media.
Kevin Coffey writes about music at PopsAndHisses.com and games at CritForBrains.com. He’s also a husband and dad, comic nerd, Dungeon Master and Mets fan.