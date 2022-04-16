6 Easter dinner recipes the entire family will love

Easter’s almost here. As the oldest sibling — and the one who enjoys cooking — I’ve inherited a lot of our family holiday recipes. Here is an Easter dinner menu — from appetizers to dessert — that’s sure to please the whole family.

Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

▪ 7 eggs

▪ ¼ - ½ cup mayonnaise

▪ 2 tablespoons yellow mustard

▪ Pinch of salt

▪ Pinch of black pepper

▪ Paprika

Directions:

1. First, hard boil your eggs by adding eggs to a pot of water, bring to a boil and then turn to a low simmer for 12 minutes. Remove immediately and submerge in ice water for 20 minutes. Put eggs into a bowl in the refrigerator and let cool completely.

2. Once cool, peel eggs and cut in half lengthwise.

3. In a separate bowl, combine egg yolks, mayo, mustard, salt and pepper to taste.

4. Scoop into egg whites and dust with paprika.

5. Cover and put back into the refrigerator until you’re ready to serve.

Roasted Carrots

Ingredients:

▪ Fresh carrots or a bag of baby carrots

▪ Olive oil

▪ Balsamic vinegar

▪ ½ teaspoon salt

▪ ¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

1. Set oven to 375 degrees.

2. Wash, peel and cut carrots. To save time, use bagged baby carrots.

3. Put the carrots into a roasting dish. Cover with 2 to 3 tablespoons of olive oil, one to two big pinches of salt (about ½ teaspoon) and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

4. Roast for 20 minutes.

5. Pull the carrots out and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar. Roast an additional 20 minutes or until carrots are fork-tender.

6. Serve warm. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste.

Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

▪ 6 large or 8 medium russet potatoes

▪ 1-½ sticks butter (room temperature)

▪ ½ cup whole milk

▪ Salt and pepper to taste

Tools:

▪ Hand mixer with whisk beaters

Directions:

1. First, set out butter to bring to room temperature

2. Peel and wash potatoes. Dice into one to two-inch pieces. Drop the potatoes into a pot of water and bring to a boil. Boil for 20 minutes.

3. Warm milk in a small saucepan (just to warm; don't let it scorch).

4. When potatoes are knife-tender, drain the water. Add the potatoes back into the hot pot and shake them around to steam excess water. Add the soft butter and start to break up the potatoes with the hand mixer. Sprinkle in two pinches of salt and slowly incorporate the milk.

5. Mix until fluffy and smooth. Don’t overmix or your potatoes could get gluey. Serve hot with additional butter and salt.

Ham with Brown Sugar Glaze

Ingredients:

For the ham:

▪ 10-12 ounce ham

▪ Whole cloves

For the glaze:

▪ 1 cup packed brown sugar

▪ 1/3 cup mustard (I use yellow but you could use dijon)

▪ 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Directions:

1. First, score the ham and stud the ham with whole cloves. Place ham on a rack and cover with foil. Cook according to the instructions on your ham.

2. After one-and-a-half to two hours, combine the brown sugar, mustard and vinegar in a bowl.

3. Uncover the ham and spread the glaze over the top. Bake the remaining 35 to 45 minutes.

4. Let the ham rest for 15 minutes and then slice and serve.

Tig’s Carrot Cake (Tig is my mom)

Ingredients:

For the cake

▪ 2 cups flour

▪ 2 teaspoons baking powder

▪ 1-½ teaspoons baking soda

▪ 1 teaspoon salt cup

▪ 2 teaspoons cinnamon

▪ 4 eggs

▪ 2 cups sugar

▪ 1-¼ cups vegetable oil

▪ 2 cups carrots, grated

▪ 8-½ ounces crushed pineapple

▪ 1/2 cup walnuts or golden raisins (I prefer the raisins)

For Cream Cheese Frosting

▪ 8-ounce package cream cheese, softened

▪ 1/2 cup butter

▪ 16-ounces confectioners’ sugar

▪ 1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

1. First, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon together.

2. In a separate bowl, beat eggs. Add sugar to dissolve (about 10 minutes).

3. Stir in carrots, pineapple, oil and nuts/raisins. Add the flour mixture.

4. Place the batter in a greased, floured 9-by-13-inch pan. Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes. Cool.

5. To make the frosting, combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix thoroughly. Add one tablespoon of milk if the mixture is too stiff.

6. Top the cake with the cream cheese frosting.

Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

▪ 3/4 cup sugar

▪ 1/4 lb. butter

▪1 egg

▪ 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

▪ 1 tablespoon cream or milk

▪ 1-¼ cups flour

▪ 1/8 teaspoon salt

▪ 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Directions:

1. Cream the butter, then gradually add the sugar, beating until light.

2. Add the egg, vanilla, and cream or milk.

3. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, salt and baking powder. Slowly add the wet ingredients and mix well.

4. Arrange teaspoonfuls of the batter on cookie sheets, approximately one-inch apart.

5. Bake at 350 for 8 to 10 minutes. Edges will just start to turn golden brown.

***

Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.