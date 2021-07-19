6 new board games this Omaha family can't get enough of

When my oldest was little, we got in the habit of playing a game together every night before bed. It was great one-on-one time, and I feel like games can teach kids a lot about working together, winning graciously, losing and even math and reading.

In the past few years, we’ve gotten out of this habit and, although we still love games, our weeknights are now filled with activities, showers, homework and trying to get in bed at a decent hour.

Enter summer. We’ve brought back the games in full swing — especially before bedtime — and have been loving playing lots of new ones, along with some of our old favorites. Here are six games that both my kids, who are 9 and 5, are loving and I’m having a blast playing as well.

1. Quixx. We can’t get enough of this strategic dice game. Each player is trying to obtain the highest points by marking off numbers 2-12 in four different colors consecutively (either ascending or descending depending on the color). You don’t always have to mark off a number on each turn, so it becomes a battle of the wits to see who comes out on top!