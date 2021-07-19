6 new board games this Omaha family can't get enough of

When my oldest was little, we got in the habit of playing a game together every night before bed. It was great one-on-one time, and I feel like games can teach kids a lot about working together, winning graciously, losing and even math and reading.
In the past few years, we’ve gotten out of this habit and, although we still love games, our weeknights are now filled with activities, showers, homework and trying to get in bed at a decent hour.
Enter summer. We’ve brought back the games in full swing — especially before bedtime — and have been loving playing lots of new ones, along with some of our old favorites. Here are six games that both my kids, who are 9 and 5, are loving and I’m having a blast playing as well.
1. Quixx. We can’t get enough of this strategic dice game. Each player is trying to obtain the highest points by marking off numbers 2-12 in four different colors consecutively (either ascending or descending depending on the color). You don’t always have to mark off a number on each turn, so it becomes a battle of the wits to see who comes out on top!
2. Too Many Monkeys. This is an upgraded version of “trash” or “garbage,” which we also love at our house. Each turn, the player swaps out cards in order to try and get numbers one through six turned over the quickest. There are roadblocks that allow you to turn over an opponent's card or steal from the discard pile. Whoever wins round one then moves down to only five cards and it goes on and on. This one can last a while, but just when you’re sure you’ve secured the win, something changes!
3. Sushi Go! This is a game that is more fun with more players. You’re constantly passing your stack of cards to the person on your left after removing one each time to come up with the best combination of sushi dishes (each sushi is given a point value). Each round requires 3 hands and quick thinking. It's so much fun for all!
4. Kids Against Maturity. This is a game for my older child, since you need to be able to read and the content is a bit older. It’s very similar to Cards Against Humanity and Apples to Apples, but is obviously geared towards a younger audience. We laughed for hours with my daughter and her friends! Beware, I’d recommend reading through all the cards first, as there were many I didn’t feel comfortable with and removed for the 9- and 10-year-olds we were playing with.
5. Qwingo. Qwingo is another dice game with equal parts luck and strategy. Pick any number out loud and then roll the dice to see which column you must place the chosen number in. The first person to fill up a column the fastest wins. The kicker is there are only 20 spaces in each column and you can choose numbers one through 100 and they must be placed in ascending order — meaning you may not always be able to utilize a number that is called. It’s fast-paced and super fun!
6. Monopoly Deal. This is fun for kids and adults. It’s all the components you love about Monopoly, but it only takes 15 minutes. Parents everywhere are cheering about that! The board game is transformed into a card game where you’re trying to trade, steal and collect three complete sets of properties before your opponents.