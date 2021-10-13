6 no-pressure dinners for busy, activity-filled nights

Family dinners are incredibly important to me. This stems from happy childhood moments from the best of normal weekdays, when my mom would make a delicious meal and she and my dad would talk about their days and engage my sister and I in the conversation.

Even now, despite the fact that it would be much easier for this tradition to go by the wayside with the hectic schedules of our blended family, my preference is to sit down together around a home-cooked meal. But the reality is that this is becoming difficult to do more than just once a week. Our schedules, and our kids' schedules, are growing increasingly complicated as the years go by. It's not uncommon for one child to have a window to eat between 4:30 and 5:45 p.m., and another to need a snack between activities because they won't be home until 8:30 p.m.

Recently, my husband and I have been finding ourselves running quickly through one drive-thru or another out of efficiency, but we know this choice isn't the healthiest all the time for our kids' growing bodies. So my predicament lately has been "What can we prepare or have on hand that is both healthy and flexible as a meal throughout the evening, no matter when someone has time for a quick bite?"

Here are just a few meal ideas and tips that have worked for us: