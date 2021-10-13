6 no-pressure dinners for busy, activity-filled nights

Family dinners are incredibly important to me. This stems from happy childhood moments from the best of normal weekdays, when my mom would make a delicious meal and she and my dad would talk about their days and engage my sister and I in the conversation.
Even now, despite the fact that it would be much easier for this tradition to go by the wayside with the hectic schedules of our blended family, my preference is to sit down together around a home-cooked meal. But the reality is that this is becoming difficult to do more than just once a week. Our schedules, and our kids' schedules, are growing increasingly complicated as the years go by. It's not uncommon for one child to have a window to eat between 4:30 and 5:45 p.m., and another to need a snack between activities because they won't be home until 8:30 p.m.
Recently, my husband and I have been finding ourselves running quickly through one drive-thru or another out of efficiency, but we know this choice isn't the healthiest all the time for our kids' growing bodies. So my predicament lately has been "What can we prepare or have on hand that is both healthy and flexible as a meal throughout the evening, no matter when someone has time for a quick bite?"
Here are just a few meal ideas and tips that have worked for us:
1. Sandwich bar. Rather than going through fast-food options for a quick sandwich, at the beginning of the week we've been buying all the meats, cheeses, breads and toppings that we all enjoy. The beauty of sandwiches is that they can be made in advance to grab on the run, or put together on the spot in a matter of minutes. They also require very little prep, so any age kid can learn to build a sandwich on their own. A tip that is so easy, but one I haven't tried until late, has been the idea of preparing all the veggies I buy at the grocery store when I bring them home. Items like peppers, baby carrots and cucumbers get washed, sliced and put away in sandwich-sized bags so they're ready to grab for anyone on the way out the door.
2. Salad bar night. Just like with the sandwich idea, salad fixings can be purchased, bought and prepped right away when you return from the grocery store, and the meal put together at any time by anyone in the family. Our kids do like salads, but are still kids and I find they roll their eyes less at a full veggie-night meal if the toppings are fun and interesting. We buy things like crumbled bacon, mini-pepperoni and flavored croutons they enjoy. I also try to use meals on the weekend like grilled chicken and make extra that can be added to salads later.
3. Breakfast for dinner. I could personally eat breakfast any time of day, any day of the week. However, I try to reserve this meal option for busy activity-filled nights. In a matter of 15 minutes or less, a child who has been on their feet all day can come home to the comfort of pancakes and eggs. We keep pancake mix on hand in bulk, and always have eggs in the house. So when I haven't gone to the store in a week, this is a great option for us. Family members can pair fruits they love with the pancakes, and we often sneak in some veggies into the eggs. This is also a great DIY option that can also include cereal, toast or yogurt as the base for a filling, comforting and quick solution.
4. Soup is in season. Soups are, in my opinion, close to a perfect food group. They can be made ahead and kept frozen in the freezer, prepped in a crockpot and held on simmer, or just poured from a can (which, with no shame, we do often). I try to keep a supply of basic chili ingredients, and a full stock of the canned soup our kids enjoy. Not all our kids enjoy soup, so I often supplement with some sliced cheeses, crackers or bread, and sliced charcuterie meats and summer sausage. Sometimes if I get really fancy, I'll make a corn-bread mix from the box, which is devoured immediately after it comes out of the oven.
5. Pasta and more pasta. Our kids' favorite quick meal is pasta. We do this often when they're eating in waves, allowing choice on toppings, like olive oil, cheese, red sauce, pesto, chicken or ground beef. While our kids can and would eat spaghetti in some form every single night, my parent-aged metabolism no longer supports that option. So my solution has been to do a quick roast on zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower or any combination of veggies I have on hand. Instead of a base of pasta, I enjoy this night with a base of roast veggies, and our kids have grown to love having this as a delicious and healthy side.
6. Not so fancy charcuterie. My mom used to call this "twelve things on a cracker," which often happened on Sunday after she had already cooked a beautiful buffet of food for lunch that day and the kitchen was officially closed. Kids love the novelty of getting to occasionally have crackers and a fun combination of toppings. This is basically charcuterie when you think about it. Nut butter, cheeses, deli meats, pepperoni, fruit, jam — you name it, it can be joined with a simple cracker for a fun and creative meal. For me, this meal is a reminder that family dinners and feeding hungry kids does not need to be overly complex or labor intensive. Thirty years later, I still recall how fun this occasional meal was.
These ideas aren't rocket science and will certainly not be featured in a food magazine, but they're good reminders that feeding families doesn't have to be overly complicated. I tend to put a lot of pressure on myself to make good food for our family because I think it's meaningful and important, but on days when I'm dropping off and picking up what feels like 50 times, these are also great options. The take some pressure off my husband and I, and make certain our kids go to bed full and nourished to take on the next day.