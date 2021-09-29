6 non-edible birthday treat ideas to send to school with kids this year

Fall is my season. The pumpkins, apples, delicious cinnamon spiced treats, and sweaters — I am here for all of it. And for those of us born this time of year, there’s something extra special about the change of the seasons.
Every year about this time, one of my favorite memories quickly comes back as soon as pumpkins appear in the stores and farmers market.
When I was in kindergarten my grandma and her mom, my beloved great-grandma, planted pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. My favorite ones were the little orange pumpkins so small they could fit in your hand. In preparation for my birthday that year, they picked washed and shined 20 little pumpkins for me to give to my class instead of giving cupcakes or cookies.
This act of love and extra special treat was one I cherished, and so did my classmates. Throughout the years, I would take pumpkins to my class as my birthday treat.
Now, as a mom, I cherish this idea of a non-edible birthday treat even more. Something that lasts a little beyond snack time and brought smiles to my friends’ faces as a child.
For my own child, we do like to give birthday treats, but with COVID restrictions in school and respect for children with food allergies, non-edible birthday options are great fun to consider. Here are just a few ideas that cost no more than a cupcake.
1. Mini-pumpkins or another small seasonal decoration. At craft stores, you can often find items like miniature, quarter-sized chicks in the spring. Often, there is even a section of the smallest animals, meant for crafting, but that are incredibly fun to give to kids. You can find shamrocks and Christmas-related trinkets, too.
2. Gift a book, puzzle or board game to the classroom. This idea stemmed from my step-daughters' teachers, who suggested these items could be shared and enjoyed on indoor recess days, long after the birthday was over.
3. Multicolored pens. Even as an adult, there's something about using a fun-colored pen that's just a little special. Consider having your child gift a pen in their favorite color with a pocket-sized notebook.
4. Mini containers of Play-Doh or Silly Putty. These are super inexpensive items and can be found year-round at party stores.
5. Inexpensive key chains. I've been amazed throughout the years at how much our kids love hanging funky key chains hanging off their backpacks.
6. Stickers. This idea may seem like one for young kids only, but with the placement of stickers on water bottles and tech cases rising in popularity with the tweens, this is a very inexpensive idea you can customize to represent something the birthday kid loves. You could even make these at home!
Remember, this tradition doesn't have to be for kids or birthdays either.
A week ago, as the weather cooled down, I started missing my great-grandma, who celebrated her birthday the day before mine. Before I knew it, I found myself buying mini-pumpkins at Trader Joe’s and giving them out around my office in celebration of the season.
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.