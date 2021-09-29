6 non-edible birthday treat ideas to send to school with kids this year

Fall is my season. The pumpkins, apples, delicious cinnamon spiced treats, and sweaters — I am here for all of it. And for those of us born this time of year, there’s something extra special about the change of the seasons.

Every year about this time, one of my favorite memories quickly comes back as soon as pumpkins appear in the stores and farmers market.

When I was in kindergarten my grandma and her mom, my beloved great-grandma, planted pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. My favorite ones were the little orange pumpkins so small they could fit in your hand. In preparation for my birthday that year, they picked washed and shined 20 little pumpkins for me to give to my class instead of giving cupcakes or cookies.

This act of love and extra special treat was one I cherished, and so did my classmates. Throughout the years, I would take pumpkins to my class as my birthday treat.

Now, as a mom, I cherish this idea of a non-edible birthday treat even more. Something that lasts a little beyond snack time and brought smiles to my friends’ faces as a child.