6 shows for tweens the whole family can enjoy

4. "Kids Baking Championship." I love a good reality cooking show, and this one features incredibly talented kid bakers from across the country who compete in a friendly competition to win big money and their own fame on the Food Network. This series can be found on Hulu, Food Network and YouTube TV.

5. "American Ninja Warrior." Throughout 13 seasons, talented athletes compete in an obstacle-style competition that highlights not only their abilities but their personal stories and causes they champion off the course. Just be prepared for your kids to start jumping across furniture pretending to be their own versions of the talented athletes. This show can be watched on Peacock, NBC, Hulu and YouTube TV.

6. "I Can See Your Voice." My husband loves this show, which challenges viewers to guess which of the performers is the real talent and which are lip-syncing. It is as odd as it sounds, but it's also a delightful show to watch and play along with the judges to guess which singer is the real deal. This show is in its first season and can be found on FOX, Hulu and YouTube TV.

As the winter days have us cozied up on the couch for a few more months, I look forward to catching up on the latest episodes of these shows with our kids.

***

Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.