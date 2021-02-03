6 shows for tweens the whole family can enjoy

Gone are the days when my son and I would cuddle on the couch to watch "Curious George," "Dinosaur Train" or "Paw Patrol." He’s a tween now, and there’s no bribe under the sun that would entice him to watch "Doc McStuffins," my personal all-time favorite. Believe me, I’ve tried. With three kids who are graduating from cartoons, it’s important to me that the shows they watch feature positive messages, clean language and content that we can still enjoy as a family.
I’ve been impressed with the range of programming that’s designed for their age-group, and my husband and I regularly find ourselves in conversations about which of the shows we really like, too. Some of our favorites include:
1. "Bunk’d." A kitschy series that features the antics of friends each year at summer camp. You can find this show on Disney+, YouTube TV, Netflix and Hulu.
2. "Good Luck Charlie." I had my suspicions on this series at first, but quickly fell in love with this family and the way the older children share their lives as teenagers through a video diary to their younger siblings using the sign-off "Good luck Charlie." This series can be watched on Disney+ and select episodes can be found on YouTube.
3. "KC Undercover." Actress Zendaya stars in a spy series that kept all of our attention through three seasons of suspense. I love this show because, while it can be a bit goofy, the plot is still complex enough to be interesting for older children and parents. This series can be found on Disney+ and Hulu.
4. "Kids Baking Championship." I love a good reality cooking show, and this one features incredibly talented kid bakers from across the country who compete in a friendly competition to win big money and their own fame on the Food Network. This series can be found on Hulu, Food Network and YouTube TV.
5. "American Ninja Warrior." Throughout 13 seasons, talented athletes compete in an obstacle-style competition that highlights not only their abilities but their personal stories and causes they champion off the course. Just be prepared for your kids to start jumping across furniture pretending to be their own versions of the talented athletes. This show can be watched on Peacock, NBC, Hulu and YouTube TV.
6. "I Can See Your Voice." My husband loves this show, which challenges viewers to guess which of the performers is the real talent and which are lip-syncing. It is as odd as it sounds, but it's also a delightful show to watch and play along with the judges to guess which singer is the real deal. This show is in its first season and can be found on FOX, Hulu and YouTube TV.
As the winter days have us cozied up on the couch for a few more months, I look forward to catching up on the latest episodes of these shows with our kids.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.