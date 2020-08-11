6 simple cleaning recipes you can make at home

Say no to harsh chemicals and farewell to ingredients you can’t pronounce.
We use inexpensive household basics, such as baking soda and vinegar, to create simple cleaning recipes that will keep your home spic, span and spotless. Added bonus: they’re super inexpensive to make.
All-Purpose Cleaner: Keep surfaces squeaky clean
Mix together ½ teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon clear dish washing liquid, 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar and 2 cups water in a spray bottle. Spray onto surface and wipe clean with soft cloth or paper towel.
Tub & Sink Cleanser: Bust soap scum
Add ½ cup white distilled vinegar to ½ tablespoon clear dish washing liquid in a spray bottle. Mist cleaning solution onto surface, let sit a few minutes and wipe clean with a sponge.
Glass cleaner: Erase smudges and streaks
Mix 1 cup warm water, 1 cup distilled white vinegar and ½ teaspoon clear dish washing liquid in a spray bottle. Spray onto glass and wipe dry with a soft cloth or crumpled newspaper.
Hardwood floor cleaner: Obliterate daily dirt
Mix 3 teaspoons white distilled vinegar with 1 gallon warm water and 2-3 drops of essential oil in a bucket. (We love lemon, orange and grapefruit.) Dampen cloth with solution and wipe floors clean.
Furniture polish: Revive dull wood
Blend ¾ cup mineral, canola or olive oil with ¼ cup white distilled vinegar and 2-3 drops essential oil such as lemon, orange or grapefruit in a mason jar or other container with a lid. Apply to wood with soft cloth.
Laundry detergent: Gently clean clothes
Mix together 1½ cups plain washing soda, 1½ cups baking soda and ½ cup Epsom salt. Use 2 tablespoons per wash cycle. Store detergent in an airtight container.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!