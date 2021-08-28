6 simple cleaning recipes you can make at home

Say no to harsh chemicals and farewell to ingredients you can’t pronounce.

We use inexpensive household basics, such as baking soda and vinegar, to create simple cleaning recipes that will keep your home spic, span and spotless. Added bonus: they’re super inexpensive to make.

All-Purpose Cleaner: Keep surfaces squeaky clean

Mix together ½ teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon clear dish washing liquid, 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar and 2 cups water in a spray bottle. Spray onto surface and wipe clean with soft cloth or paper towel.

Tub & Sink Cleanser: Bust soap scum

Add ½ cup white distilled vinegar to ½ tablespoon clear dish washing liquid in a spray bottle. Mist cleaning solution onto surface, let sit a few minutes and wipe clean with a sponge.

Glass cleaner: Erase smudges and streaks

Mix 1 cup warm water, 1 cup distilled white vinegar and ½ teaspoon clear dish washing liquid in a spray bottle. Spray onto glass and wipe dry with a soft cloth or crumpled newspaper.

Hardwood floor cleaner: Obliterate daily dirt