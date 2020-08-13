6 tips for coping with loss during the coronavirus pandemic

We're six months into a national pandemic and most Americans likely know someone whose life has been impacted by the coronavirus.
Jobs have been lost, schools have closed, weddings have been cancelled, trips were postponed and loved ones have become ill — with some losing their lives. The losses have been numerous and impactful. Although most Americans have experienced loss, coping with the illness and death of a loved one is likely the most challenging type of loss during the pandemic, which has impacted how we grieve. It's made the process more difficult and prolonged.
Mourners face challenges associated with accessing their loved ones. People like the wife of more than 50 years who is not allowed into her ill husband’s hospital room and the family members not being allowed to be with their loved one as they pass. Funeral arrangements are delayed as loved ones wait until it’s safe to gather together. Additionally, travel restrictions may prohibit families being together during times of loss.
Grief is never easy. There is no doubt it likely is one of the most painful feelings we face. Many may try to avoid, distract or numb their feelings of loss, but there tends to be no other way to cope than to go through it. However, one can cope, heal and adaptively move through grief process.
So how can you grieve and cope with loss during this challenging time? Keep these tips in mind.
1. Acknowledge the loss. This may seem obvious, but exposure to your loved one and their belongings is helpful in forming understanding and acceptance of the loss. Attending the funeral or service, seeing the body, memorializing the ashes, being close to articles of clothing and telling the stories of your loved one will help acknowledge the reality of what has happened.
2. Talk to someone. Grieving is painful and does not need to be done alone. Grief is a unique experience for each individual and support from a safe and trusted person can make the thoughts and feelings easier to experience. It is in embracing your grief that you will learn to heal from it.
3. Remember the person who died. As much as the painful feelings of grief may urge you to “forget about it,” it may be more helpful to look at pictures, objects and clothing to recall memories. To heal, it is recommended that you actively remember the person who died and commemorate the life that was lived.
4. Let go of timelines. Oftentimes, people may have a preconceived notion of how long the grieving process should last. Please know there is not a one-size-fits-all expectation. Whether your process takes weeks, months or years, it is OK.
5. Express a range of emotions. It is OK to laugh, smile, cry, withdraw and show anger as you grieve. You are human and have a broad range of emotional reactions. It’s important to remember the emotions are temporary if expressed. Sorrow, sadness and guilt can be painful feelings to experience, but if expressed tend to dissipate over time.
6. Connect with others. Grief may never fully end, and some would say gaining “closure” is a myth. Realistically, grief is a life-long journey. Different responses to loss can emerge at different stages of life. Remain connected with others through support groups, faith/spiritual communities, peers and family.
I often tell clients there is not a correct way to grieve. The pandemic has made grieving more challenging and complex. Please keep these tips in mind and explore professional help if you are immobilized by grief or find yourself coping with grief in unhealthy ways (e.g. drinking, drug use, gambling, binge eating). The Omaha community has many grief resources that may be helpful to you.
