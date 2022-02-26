6 tips from a teacher mom for how to talk to kids about Ukraine, other tough topics

I remember being about my daughter’s age, hearing everything on the news about the Cold War and, later, the Gulf War. I would worry at night about what was happening in the world, but I didn’t really know what was going on.

My parents answered questions when I asked, but I guess I didn’t know what I didn’t know. It’s hard to ask the tough questions about what’s happening in the world when things seem so scary.

I keep thinking about how I don’t want that to happen to my daughter. I don’t want her to live in fear of the unknown. So, what do we do as parents? Shut off the TV and shelter them, or share what we feel they can handle?

I am not advocating for showing your toddler news footage of bombings in Ukraine, but when your kids have questions, hiding the facts can be scarier than sharing the truth. I often turn off the news and try to shield myself, but my spouse and I believe that it’s so important to be informed and make sure our children are getting factual information. My daughter started asking questions about 9/11 this year, and we shared the stories of where we were on that day, as well as the stories of the heroes who gave their lives.

Who could have imagined our children would experience a pandemic, heightened national political turmoil and now watching a war wage across the world? Our kids are going to have questions, and sometimes it seems impossible to answer when we can’t quite grasp what’s going on ourselves.

Here are some tips to help your kids navigate the tough stuff happening in the world, particularly what they see in the media.

1. Keep it age appropriate. There are some images and words that younger children are not ready to handle. You know your child best.

2. Let them ask questions. Create an open discussion. If you don’t know the answer to something, be honest. Find out or tell them you simply don’t know. It’s important to let your children know that no one has all the answers.

3. Keep it apolitical. It’s easy to start leaning left or right in discussions. Bring both sides and stick to the facts.

4. Check with experts. Having a hard time navigating difficult topics with your child? Ask a school counselor for advice.

5. Read all about it. Look to children-friendly texts to explain tough topics. School and public librarians are great resources!

6. Write it out. Start a journal with your child where they can write about things they are questioning or anxious about. You can respond back (or just give them a place to privately reflect).

It’s OK to admit that the world is a scary place. We want to protect our children as much as possible, but answering questions and letting them know things aren’t perfect is a good thing. By teaching our kids the world could use some improvement, you are letting them know they can be difference makers.

***

Jen Schneider is a local middle school teacher and mom to two children.