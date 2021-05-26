6 tips to help teens maximize their time away from the classroom this summer

Volunteer

Scholarship committees and selective colleges love leadership and selflessness. Volunteering can exhibit both. Encourage your teen to commit to a cause they believe in —volunteering at least twice a week this summer and then once a week during school. More importantly, volunteering fuels self-regard and the soul. If all teens invested in a volunteer activity they cared about, we’d have stronger, happier children.

Read at least three real books

Developing a love for reading increases a self-aware and inquisitive nature, plus can impact a student's ACT score and GPA. Encourage your teen to choose books that interest them; a trip together to the library or a bookstore in search of one sounds like a great way to jump-start summer.

Set aside fun time with family

The summer before my oldest daughter graduated, I treasured long walks together, trips to the ice cream store, games of tennis and watching movies. It was for my own sake but also to help ensure that her summer doesn’t become too purposeful. During these times I just tried to listen and ask questions as needed.

For rising seniors: Write a draft of your college essay