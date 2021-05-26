6 tips to help teens maximize their time away from the classroom this summer

Summer can be a notoriously wasted three months for students. I know that mine often were. Parents, share these summer strategies with your teen in order to maximize his or her time away from the classroom.
Champions are made during the off-season
Summer is the time to build skills, so encourage your student to work hard on that activity for which they have the most promise and passion. Colleges primarily care about the Big Three: grades, scores and one extracurricular. Summers are when good cellists become great; when good actors refine their skills. My tennis-playing daughter mastered her volley before the fall. Encourage your teen to set specific, reasonable goals, and then implement intentional, regular practice to accomplish them. Your child may discover more joy and college interest from that extracurricular. Then this fall, send out a 90-second video to college coaches, theater department heads, band leaders — you get the idea. To get admitted and earn scholarship money, build the skill and then market it.
Earn enough money to avoid working during the school year
Many teens work a part-time schedule during the summer and school year. Have them work full time now and over school breaks, and perhaps only one weekend day per week during the school year. Grades, scores and one extracurricular should pay more than flipping burgers in the long run. Have your teen work more now and less this fall, when time really counts.
Volunteer
Scholarship committees and selective colleges love leadership and selflessness. Volunteering can exhibit both. Encourage your teen to commit to a cause they believe in —volunteering at least twice a week this summer and then once a week during school. More importantly, volunteering fuels self-regard and the soul. If all teens invested in a volunteer activity they cared about, we’d have stronger, happier children.
Read at least three real books
Developing a love for reading increases a self-aware and inquisitive nature, plus can impact a student's ACT score and GPA. Encourage your teen to choose books that interest them; a trip together to the library or a bookstore in search of one sounds like a great way to jump-start summer.
Set aside fun time with family
The summer before my oldest daughter graduated, I treasured long walks together, trips to the ice cream store, games of tennis and watching movies. It was for my own sake but also to help ensure that her summer doesn’t become too purposeful. During these times I just tried to listen and ask questions as needed.
For rising seniors: Write a draft of your college essay
If you are applying to selective colleges, the essay is now vital; it's a differentiating force in the application. Poor application essays can undo 13 years of impressive academic achievement. A fabulous essay can get you in or get you that big scholarship. So rising seniors should spend time this summer getting that essay draft done. You’ll then have two months to revise it before early admission deadlines and four months before regular decision deadlines.
Of course, the above is not an exhaustive list. Some parents might also push teens to prepare for the ACT or SAT, work with tutors to attack academic weaknesses, keep a journal and self-publish a book — all worthy goals. But the above are basic strategies that should strengthen and rejuvenate any teen. And isn’t that the goal for this great time of year?
