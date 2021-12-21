6 tips to keep holiday decorations organized for years to come

With all the storage boxes and bins for decorations empty, now is the best time to edit what you have and plan for its storage after the holidays.

How to edit

Anything left behind in boxes because you did not put it out this year needs to be reviewed. There are items that can be donated or trashed. There are items you might use again. Then there are the items that have memories, like your old preschool coloring ornaments that will be kept but will never be put out again.

It’s obvious what to do with the items designated trash, donate and keep. But what about those items that you want to keep for the memories? My favorite recommendation is to create a holiday memorabilia box. Giving keepsakes a home will keep them safe and keep you from sorting past them every year when you pull out the regularly used decorations.

What to pack away