6 tips to keep holiday decorations organized for years to come

With all the storage boxes and bins for decorations empty, now is the best time to edit what you have and plan for its storage after the holidays.
How to edit
Anything left behind in boxes because you did not put it out this year needs to be reviewed. There are items that can be donated or trashed. There are items you might use again. Then there are the items that have memories, like your old preschool coloring ornaments that will be kept but will never be put out again.
It’s obvious what to do with the items designated trash, donate and keep. But what about those items that you want to keep for the memories? My favorite recommendation is to create a holiday memorabilia box. Giving keepsakes a home will keep them safe and keep you from sorting past them every year when you pull out the regularly used decorations.
What to pack away
After the holidays, all the decorations need to be packed away. Many times if holiday items don’t get packed away, they get forgotten. Have you ever found a holiday dish in your cupboard that you didn’t use for the holiday celebration after the holidays. My family is big on holiday socks. These get put away with the holiday decorations because otherwise they get stuck in the back of a sock drawer and forgotten.
How to do the cleanup
Have you ever packed away all the decorations only to find a random item or two left behind? One way to help capture all the decorations for storage is to create a staging area. A few days before you’re planning to pack everything away, designate your staging area. As you come across random items, put them in the staging area. I like to use my dining room table for this. As I come across items, I put them on the dining room table. Things that usually get forgotten – dish towels and socks – now get remembered and stored for the year.
Storage solutions that work:
• Cord wraps work well for extension cords and lights
• Large plastic tree bins work well for trees that you take apart
• Tree bags work well for trees that can be left assembled. Wreath containers keep wreaths from getting smashed
• Large hooks in storage areas are good for garland greenery and wreath storage
• Ornament boxes keep ornaments safe and make decorating easy
How to pack it up
If you like to mix up how you use your decorations, then pack like items together. If you have figured out what you like and decorate the same way each year, then pack items up by room. Including a few photos might also be helpful, so you can remember what works well together.