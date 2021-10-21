6 ways to curb attention-seeking behavior in children

Do you have a kiddo that craves attention? They don’t really care about the type of attention they get. It doesn’t really matter if you scold or praise, just as long as all eyes are on them.
Here are some practical suggestions to reduce your children’s attention-seeking behaviors.
1. Remember the rule. Attention is a reward. Rewards will increase any behavior they follow. So, even if the attention you give is negative, it can increase your child’s problem behavior. Don’t give more attention, time and energy to your child when he or she does something wrong. Instead, correct your child’s attention-getting behavior with quick-to-the-point teaching.
2. Ignore the small stuff. If your child is doing a small behavior that is not disruptive, dangerous or hurtful, you can choose to ignore it – especially, if your child does the behavior just to get attention. Divert all attention away from your child and focus on something else. Pretend your child’s behavior isn’t happening. Oh, did I mention ignoring rude behavior is hard? So, be prepared.
3. Children must be taught. Kids must learn how to respond when they don’t get what they want when they want it. Practice with your children at a neutral time on how to calmly respond when they don’t get attention. Simple tools such as a "wait quietly timer," "busy myself box" or "mind my own business stickers" can help children learn to control attention-seeking behaviors.
4. Eliminate the threat. Children who refuse to correct their attention-getting behavior often have parents who threaten, promise or predict consequences but rarely follow through on them. If you're going to correct attention-getting behavior, use a meaningful, immediate consequence and follow through on it.
5. Pump up the praise ratio. Kids who are constantly doing naughty behavior to get attention might be doing those behaviors because adults only pay attention to them when they are rude and disruptive. Make it your business each day to acknowledge and praise your child.
6. Don’t ignore what you can’t ignore. If your child’s attention-getting behavior is so irritating you cannot ignore it – don’t. Respond immediately! Have your child redo or undo their attention-getting behavior before he or she is allowed to get back to the fun stuff.
Bridget Barnes works with Boys Town’s Family Services Research and Development department. She helped create the evidence-based Common Sense Parenting program.