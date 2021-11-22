6 ways to support new moms this holiday season

This weekend, my friends and I decided to kidnap our friend and her husband. Yep, we’re flying to Arizona, demanding to babysit her adorable 6-month-old twins, and forcing them to go to the spa.

Obviously, we’re not really kidnapping them, but we did have to be firm when we insisted on coming to visit. We didn’t allow for our friend to say no. Because often, it seems like we, as mothers, have an automatic “no” programmed when it comes to accepting help.

We have trained ourselves to believe we can do it alone. For some reason, we think that by accepting help, we will somehow diminish our worth.

However, this magical thing happens when we get the help we need — we become even better mothers. We’re able to be more present for our children, enjoy fleeting moments of quality time with our husbands and find the elusive balance we are constantly seeking in motherhood.

With the holidays approaching, new mothers are more overwhelmed than ever. Luckily, ‘tis the season of giving. The best gift for new mothers is the one they didn’t know they needed — help.

Here are a few ways you can help the new and busy mommies in your life right now:

1. Feed them. Feed their family.