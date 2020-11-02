6 ways to teach financial responsibility to your children early on

SEIZE OPPORTUNITIES

Bojanski points out that there are many ways to teach kids how to spend money. “Start with simple items. When you go to the store, compare prices, and show them the difference. Look for coupons.” Another strategy is to give children a specific amount of money for purchasing items like school supplies. If they only have a set total, they’ll learn how to budget.“They have to choose between the sparkly pencils or the plain Jane ones that cost less,” explains Bojanski.

A PENNY EARNED

Would you rather have $5 million today or double a penny every day for 30 days? Most people choose the former, but having patience adds up to $10.7 million. That demonstrates the power of earning interest. “Albert Einstein said compounding interest is the most powerful force on earth,” says Ludacka, “but saving money adds up. Time is your best investment.” Opening a savings account for children to put aside their money and earn interest is an ideal way to teach this lesson.

START A PIGGY BANK