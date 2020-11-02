6 ways to teach financial responsibility to your children early on

Every parent has been there. You’re at a store, your child sees a pricey item and proceeds to beg for it. Technology has made this a particular challenge. Kids want tablets, smart phones and expensive video games. These are high-ticket items, and if you succumb and buy them outright – especially if you put them on a credit card – you’re missing a valuable opportunity to teach your child about finances.
So say Paul Ludacka and Cindy Bojanski, both financial advisers with Northwestern Mutual and parents themselves. “Kids need to understand that money is not infinite. It’s not a bottomless cookie jar,” emphasizes Ludacka.
Although most parents are uncomfortable about discussing money, it’s important to establish good habits that kids can carry through to adulthood.
Here, the finance experts share their tips.
START THE CONVERSATION
“Just be honest with your kids about money. A lot of times they don’t have a concept of what bigger items cost, but it’s relevant for kids to understand,” says Bojanski. “Talk about big-ticket items and why you have to budget for them. Explain that you have to work and plan to make those kinds of purchases as well as day-to-day activities like shopping for groceries. Exposing kids to that at an early age never hurts.”
SEIZE OPPORTUNITIES
Bojanski points out that there are many ways to teach kids how to spend money. “Start with simple items. When you go to the store, compare prices, and show them the difference. Look for coupons.” Another strategy is to give children a specific amount of money for purchasing items like school supplies. If they only have a set total, they’ll learn how to budget.“They have to choose between the sparkly pencils or the plain Jane ones that cost less,” explains Bojanski.
A PENNY EARNED
Would you rather have $5 million today or double a penny every day for 30 days? Most people choose the former, but having patience adds up to $10.7 million. That demonstrates the power of earning interest. “Albert Einstein said compounding interest is the most powerful force on earth,” says Ludacka, “but saving money adds up. Time is your best investment.” Opening a savings account for children to put aside their money and earn interest is an ideal way to teach this lesson.
START A PIGGY BANK
More specifically, give your child a Money Savvy Bank, which has slots for saving, spending, investing and donating. As children apportion their money, they learn that how much they have is not how much they can actually spend. “This makes them understand 401K savings in the future,” says Bojanski. “Instilling that habit is very valuable.” Ludacka especially likes the “donations” slot. “Giving back is very important to the Ludacka family. It helps keep money from gaining control and puts the focus on others.”
THE TAX MAN COMETH
Benjamin Franklin said there are two certainties in life: death and taxes. Both seldom enter family discussions. It’s important, though, that children understand that how much they earn isn’t the same as what they get to take home. “It’s gross versus net,” explains Ludacka, who has his children set aside a certain amount of money they save for taxes, whether it’s cash that goes toward the household for younger kids or money that’s deducted from paychecks for the older ones.
DON’T OWE
Remaining debt-free is critical for establishing good spending habits and avoiding racking up credit card debt. “Talk about deficit spending and not spending money before you have it,” urges Ludacka. “We encourage people to keep debt as low as possible. This teaches children that there’s a big difference between needs and wants.”
Omaha World-Herald: Momaha
