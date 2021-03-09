7 apps you'll be glad your kids have during their next sleepaway camp

For most parents, sleepaway camp is the only time of the year that they’re away from their kids for more than a couple of days. This can be stressful even if parents know that their kids are having lots of fun.

Thankfully, there are many apps that can keep kids safe at camp while also ensuring that they’re having a great time. Here’s a list of some of the best ones I’ve come across. They’re all free, so have the kids download as many of them as possible before camp starts.

These apps also are handy for family nature outings, overnights with grandparents and backyard campouts.

First Aid —

American Red CrossAmazon Appstore; Apple App Store; Google Play

Accidents can happen whether the kids are out on a hike or are hanging out on the camp grounds. It’s best if a camp counselor steps in, but if a counselor isn’t around, this app helps kids know what to do. It has step-by-step instructions with simple, clear illustrations on what to in everyday emergencies. The categories most relevant to sleepaway campers include burns, stings and bites, and strains and sprains. The kids can even prepare before camp starts by watching instructional videos.