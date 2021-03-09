7 apps you'll be glad your kids have during their next sleepaway camp

For most parents, sleepaway camp is the only time of the year that they’re away from their kids for more than a couple of days. This can be stressful even if parents know that their kids are having lots of fun.
Thankfully, there are many apps that can keep kids safe at camp while also ensuring that they’re having a great time. Here’s a list of some of the best ones I’ve come across. They’re all free, so have the kids download as many of them as possible before camp starts.
These apps also are handy for family nature outings, overnights with grandparents and backyard campouts.
First Aid —
American Red CrossAmazon Appstore; Apple App Store; Google Play
Accidents can happen whether the kids are out on a hike or are hanging out on the camp grounds. It’s best if a camp counselor steps in, but if a counselor isn’t around, this app helps kids know what to do. It has step-by-step instructions with simple, clear illustrations on what to in everyday emergencies. The categories most relevant to sleepaway campers include burns, stings and bites, and strains and sprains. The kids can even prepare before camp starts by watching instructional videos.
Flashlight — iHandy Inc.Amazon Appstore; Apple App Store; Google Play
A flashlight is a great tool is many situations, like when the kids are walking back to the cabin at night or are pitching a tent in the dark on an overnight trip. The app includes a compass that has a built-in mini-map of the local area, a strobe light which creates regular flashes of light, and an SOS signal if the kids need immediate assistance.
FollowMee GPS Location Tracker — FollowMee LLCApple App Store; Google Play
This app is always on, automatically restarts when you reboot your phone, continues to work if you lose WiFi connectivity, and lets you track multiple devices simultaneously, which is handy if you have two or more kids at different camps.
Glow Stick —
Oneko no GundanApple App Store
Glow sticks are tons of fun. Kids can use them to signal to their teammates at night (think midnight laser tag) or to create cool shapes in the air sitting around the campfire. They can use the app to create glow sticks in many colors and shapes, and it even has a rainbow mode.
Seek — iNaturalistApple App Store; Google Play
Kids are naturally curious and want to learn more about animals and plants they encounter. Seek makes it easy. Simply point the app’s camera at whatever catches your interest. The image recognition software identifies the animal or plant and provides fun facts.
SkyView Lite —
Terminal Eleven LLCApple App Store; Google Play
It’s exciting to look up at the sky on a clear evening. When your kids point their phones up at the sky, the SkyView Lite guides them to individual stars and star constellations.
They can also use the app for time travel. You can see how the sky looked or will look on different dates.
WeatherBug — WeatherBugAmazon Appstore; Apple App Store; Google Play
Kids, especially younger ones, often have difficulty dressing appropriately for the day ahead. Help them out with WeatherBug, one of the most popular, easy-to-use weather apps available. Aside from detailed weather forecasts, this app gives the local pollen count, which is helpful if your kids have allergies.