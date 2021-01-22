7 cool facts about snowy owls — plus an adorable craft you'll want to display all year long

Popularized by the Harry Potter books and movies, snowy owls have beautiful white plumage to match their snowy habitat. If you see a snowy owl, you’ll know which is male and which is female by its coloring and size. Males are whiter than females, which have brown markings. And females are about 20% larger than males.
Below are some fun facts about the snowy owl, as well as a super cute craft you can make to display in your home.
FUN FACTS
1. Snowy owls live in the Arctic tundra. Thanks in part to the thick feathers needed for insulation, they are the heaviest owl species in North America, typically weighing about 4 pounds.
2. Their wingspan can stretch nearly 5 feet.
3. They can live up to 10 years in the wild.
4. Snowy owls are carnivores and hunt small prey such as lemmings and other small rodents, rabbits, birds and fish. They eat an estimated 1,600 lemmings every year — that’s about 3 to 5 a day.
5. Unlike most owls, they’re active during the day.
6. The snowy owl is also known as the snow owl, arctic owl, great white owl, ghost owl, ermine owl, tundra ghost, white terror of the north, and Scandinavian nightbird.
7. Depictions of snowy owls have been found in cave paintings in Europe dating back 30,000 years.
Snowy Owl Pinecones
Stretch the fun of this craft by having your child research pinecones or make up a short story about their snowy pinecone owls.
What you need:
• Medium-sized pinecones (dry and free of bugs)
• Cotton balls (5-10 per pinecone, depending on size)
• Felt in white, yellow and black
• Googly eyes (large)
• Hot glue and a glue gun or quick-dry craft glue
• Scissors
• Gray marker
What you do:
1. Tear several cotton balls into little tufts and stuff them, one by one, between the pinecone seeds until all of the spaces are filled.
2. Using scissors, cut two wing shapes from white felt. We recommend using a cardstock pattern for uniformity. Using the gray marker, draw feather lines, if desired.
3. For the eyes, cut small circles from the yellow felt. The circles should be a little larger in diameter than your googly eyes. Ours are about dime-size. Glue the googly eyes to the felt.
4. Next, cut a beak from the black felt. Again, consider using a cardstock template.
5. Attach the felt pieces to your pinecone (not the cotton) with either hot glue or craft glue.
6. Tie (or hot glue) a loop of string at the top of each owl for hanging, if desired. These also look cute perched on a mantel or bookshelf.
Craft inspired by frugalfun4boys.com. Fun facts are from kids.nationalgeographic.com and pbs.org. This article originally appeared in the January issue of the Momaha Magazine.