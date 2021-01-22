7 cool facts about snowy owls — plus an adorable craft you'll want to display all year long

Popularized by the Harry Potter books and movies, snowy owls have beautiful white plumage to match their snowy habitat. If you see a snowy owl, you’ll know which is male and which is female by its coloring and size. Males are whiter than females, which have brown markings. And females are about 20% larger than males.

Below are some fun facts about the snowy owl, as well as a super cute craft you can make to display in your home.

FUN FACTS

1. Snowy owls live in the Arctic tundra. Thanks in part to the thick feathers needed for insulation, they are the heaviest owl species in North America, typically weighing about 4 pounds.

2. Their wingspan can stretch nearly 5 feet.

3. They can live up to 10 years in the wild.

4. Snowy owls are carnivores and hunt small prey such as lemmings and other small rodents, rabbits, birds and fish. They eat an estimated 1,600 lemmings every year — that’s about 3 to 5 a day.

5. Unlike most owls, they’re active during the day.

6. The snowy owl is also known as the snow owl, arctic owl, great white owl, ghost owl, ermine owl, tundra ghost, white terror of the north, and Scandinavian nightbird.