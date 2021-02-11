7 family friendly, fun things to do around Omaha this Valentine's Day weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place Feb. 11-14.
1. Make Valentine’s Day cards for Open Door Mission. Now through Feb. 13, families can make homemade Valentine’s Day cards for the Open Door Mission. Cards can include encouraging messages and uplifting drawings. Families are also encouraged to tape a piece of candy to the cards, which can then be mailed or delivered to Open Door Mission’s Administration Building located at 2828 N. 23rd St. E. More.
2. Pick up an activity kit from the Council Bluffs Public Library. Now through Feb. 28, families can stop by the Council Bluff Public Library’s youth department to pick up one of three free activity kits for kids of various ages. The Pre-K Cafe kits are for children ages 5 and younger. The Fun on the Run kits are for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Tinker Zone to Go kits are for kids in sixth through 12th grade. This weekend’s Pre-K Cafe kit is all about “Love”; the Fun on the Run kit is for a Snowman Slam; the Tinker Zone to Go kit is pop tab bracelets. The library is located at 400 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs. More.
3. Attend a virtual storytime at Barnes & Noble. While in-person storytimes and events have been cancelled, virtual storytimes continue. This Saturday, tune into Barnes & Nobles’ YouTube channel for a storytime read along. Activity sheets are also available on the website to go along with the story. This Saturday’s story is “Milo Imagines the World” by Matt de La Peña. More.
4. Make a Valentine’s Day craft with the J.C. Penney Kids Zone. This Saturday, families can stop by J.C. Penney’s at Crossroads Mall (7400 Dodge St.) to pick up a free craft activity for Valentine’s Day. Pickup will be from 11 a.m. to noon. More.
5. Learn how to snowshoe. Interesting in going snowshoeing? Head to Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek, Iowa, on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a workshop designed to help people learn the skills and knowledge to go on their own snowshoe adventure. Once you're done, you can head out on your own adventure in the Loess Hills. The event is for participants ages 5 years and older. Cost is $5 per person and includes admission to the park and snowshoe rental. Registration is required. To register and read about COVID-19-related safety measures, click here.
6. Go on a snowshoe adventure. Families can visit Fontenelle Forest, 1111 Bellevue Boulevard North in Bellevue, to rent snow shoes and explore the area's many trails. Kids sizes are available. Because there are a limited number of snowshoes available, be sure to call and reserve shoes ahead of time. Cost is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors age 62 and older, $8 for kids 2 to 17 and free for kids younger than 2 and members. More.
7. Check out a museum. Omaha has a lot of great museums for families to visit this winter. Many — like the Omaha Children's Museum, the Durham Museum, El Museo Latino and the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum — have admission fees. But others, including the Joslyn Art Museum (with its ArtWorks area for kids), Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, Great Plains Black History Museum and the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs, are free.
Be sure to visit the website for each event to see what COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Some require patrons to purchase tickets in advance.