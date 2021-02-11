7 family friendly, fun things to do around Omaha this Valentine's Day weekend

Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place Feb. 11-14.

1. Make Valentine’s Day cards for Open Door Mission. Now through Feb. 13, families can make homemade Valentine’s Day cards for the Open Door Mission. Cards can include encouraging messages and uplifting drawings. Families are also encouraged to tape a piece of candy to the cards, which can then be mailed or delivered to Open Door Mission’s Administration Building located at 2828 N. 23rd St. E. More.

2. Pick up an activity kit from the Council Bluffs Public Library. Now through Feb. 28, families can stop by the Council Bluff Public Library’s youth department to pick up one of three free activity kits for kids of various ages. The Pre-K Cafe kits are for children ages 5 and younger. The Fun on the Run kits are for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. The Tinker Zone to Go kits are for kids in sixth through 12th grade. This weekend’s Pre-K Cafe kit is all about “Love”; the Fun on the Run kit is for a Snowman Slam; the Tinker Zone to Go kit is pop tab bracelets. The library is located at 400 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs. More.