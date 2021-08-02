7 last-minute bucket items this Omaha mom wants to accomplish before school starts

I blinked and summer is almost over. If 2020 felt like the longest summer on record, 2021 has gone by at rapid speed in our house.
Wasn't it just yesterday that I was helping our kids sort out half-used pencils and dried markers from their backpacks? Wasn't it just last week that I was coordinating the multitude of schedules, camps and activities? Summer has come and will soon be replaced with the start of school, and I feel like I missed it this year.
While I'm confident that our kids have truly enjoyed the last few months, there are definitely a few things on my "summer bucket list" that I don't want to skip over before the weather gets cooler and schedules return to the fullness of fall. As we prioritize our precious few days left, here are a few things that I still want to get in.
1. Go to an Omaha Storm Chasers game. After spending hours upon hours at the ball field for my son, you'd think I wouldn't want to spend another night watching baseball. But I really do. It's been years since I've been to a Storm Chasers game, and I would love to take our kids and enjoy a night at the park complete with hotdogs, popcorn and fireworks.
2. Have a pool day with my friends. After the summer of 2020 was almost totally void of friend interaction, I made grand statements at the beginning of this summer about how much time my friends and I would spend together. However, it just hasn't happened as much as we would like. While I love spending time with our kids at the pool, I could really use a good friend-date myself to soak up some rays and laugh in the sun.
3. Go on a fun run with the family. Our kids have been interested in doing a fun-run together, and I'd love to find a family-oriented event to participate in. My husband and I are also planning to run Market to Market relay in the fall, so participating in one together could be just the motivation we need to take our training more seriously.
4. Play disc golf, putt-putt golf or real golf. If you know me well, this bucket list item might raise your eyebrows because golf really isn't my thing. That said, at least once a summer I participate in a scramble and we always make it out for a few rounds of putt-putt or disc golf — none of which has happened this year. It just doesn't feel like summer until I've run up a high score on a beautiful golf course.
5. Go to Zesto or Dairy Chef. It seems, in every town, there is a longstanding soft-serve stand that is only open April through September, and this is one summer activity I just cannot miss. Don't get me wrong, I love ice cream any time of year, but there's something so special and nostalgic for me about enjoying a cone on a picnic bench outside of a seasonal shop.
6. Attend a county fair. I have only missed the Cuming County Fair in West Point, Nebraska, two years in my life. Once because it was my graduation weekend for college, and last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Spending the weekend at a county fair has always been a summer highlight for me and is one of my very favorite traditions of the year.
7. Go to a farmer's market. I'm kicking myself for not making this a weekly activity. I love a good farmer's market, and there are numerous options around the Omaha area. Thankfully, there's still time and glorious produce to enjoy up until the early days of fall.
The list really could go on and on...
While this summer has zipped by, I'm incredibly grateful that our schedules have been full to the brim with activities and gatherings that we didn't have last year. Thankfully, there are still a few weeks left before the season changes again. I'm looking forward to soaking up these and other favorite experiences with my friends and family as much as I can.
***
Jessica Janssen Wolford is a mom and stepmom raising three kiddos with her husband, Eric, in Elkhorn. You can read more about her experiences on her blog, “A Step in the Right Direction.” You can also follow her on Instagram at @jessicaljanssenwolford.