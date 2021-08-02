7 last-minute bucket items this Omaha mom wants to accomplish before school starts

I blinked and summer is almost over. If 2020 felt like the longest summer on record, 2021 has gone by at rapid speed in our house.

Wasn't it just yesterday that I was helping our kids sort out half-used pencils and dried markers from their backpacks? Wasn't it just last week that I was coordinating the multitude of schedules, camps and activities? Summer has come and will soon be replaced with the start of school, and I feel like I missed it this year.

While I'm confident that our kids have truly enjoyed the last few months, there are definitely a few things on my "summer bucket list" that I don't want to skip over before the weather gets cooler and schedules return to the fullness of fall. As we prioritize our precious few days left, here are a few things that I still want to get in.

1. Go to an Omaha Storm Chasers game. After spending hours upon hours at the ball field for my son, you'd think I wouldn't want to spend another night watching baseball. But I really do. It's been years since I've been to a Storm Chasers game, and I would love to take our kids and enjoy a night at the park complete with hotdogs, popcorn and fireworks.