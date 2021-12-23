7 tips for having a stress-free holiday season

The holidays can often be a highly stressful time for families. It's never good to feel totally stressed out and overwhelmed by what should be considered one of the happiest times of the year.
Stress can come in various ways.
Good stress looks like having the family over for dinner during the holidays, searching online for the perfect gift for your grandparents or getting the children dressed to attend a traditional holiday event. Bad stress looks like volunteering to help with too many holiday events, overspending on gifts or constantly stopping siblings from bickering during the holiday break.
As you can see, good and bad stressors can go hand in hand.
How can you keep the festivities jolly without getting burned out? Here are some tips to lessen your stress and increase the joyfulness of the holiday season.
• Set reasonable expectations for yourself and your family. Avoid overextending yourself by doing too many holiday activities. Pick events and activities that are meaningful and a priority for your immediate family. Next, balance out your holidays by choosing traditional gatherings that include spending time with your extended family and close friends.
• Be okay with saying “no” to holiday activities that overlap, are not your family’s priority for the season or often cause more burnout than joy. It is okay to preserve the joy of the holidays and get rid of the clutter.
• Travel should play a part in your planning process. If your family is traveling, it helps to plan ahead. Plan for mishaps. There is nothing more stressful than traveling, so give yourself a break and have a contingency plan for any holiday hiccups. Be sure to allot more time for travel due to weather condition, pack for emergencies and bring funds for unexpected problems.
• When traveling, speak with the family or friend you’re visiting about having stress-free arrival and departure days. This is when half the day has less high-energy events and more relaxed activities happening so you can recharge. Once you arrive at your destination, check to see if your family or friends are willing to visit with you at one location to avoid more traveling.
• Self-care is necessary before, during and after the holidays. Before the holiday season starts, you can prepare by focusing on three key self-care areas: rest, exercise and eating habits. This way, your healthy habits are harder to break during the holiday festivities. Maintain your health regiment by getting plenty of sleep (try for 8 to 9 hours), exercising to increase your energy levels and reduce fatigue and eating as healthy as possible. It’s great to have a cheat day, as long it's one day.
• Budget your holiday spending. Too often, families over spend during the holidays, which can cause a great amount of unnecessary stress. Hold a family meeting about the holiday budget and then stick to it. If something you planned on buying costs more than your personal budget allows, consider teaming up with another family member to buy it, take funds away from other holiday events or rethink your purchase to maintain the budget. Try to avoid emotional spending. You may find a better gift out there that doesn’t cost as much.
• Connect with hopeful people during the holidays. Holidays can trigger depression, anxiety, loneliness and a host of other negative feelings. It’s important to surround yourself with hope-filled people who encourage you to do things that give you hope. Hope — unlike wishful thinking — is an action word. Get involved in creating hope for others and for yourself. Give back, volunteer where you are needed and find ways to create hope.
Ultimately, the holidays are about how we connect, rejoice and hope for each other. Take time each day during this season to stop and meditate on being more hope-filled. We should appreciate the joy found in others and connect to the true spirit of the season.
Happy holidays from all of us to all of you!