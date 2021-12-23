7 tips for having a stress-free holiday season

• Travel should play a part in your planning process. If your family is traveling, it helps to plan ahead. Plan for mishaps. There is nothing more stressful than traveling, so give yourself a break and have a contingency plan for any holiday hiccups. Be sure to allot more time for travel due to weather condition, pack for emergencies and bring funds for unexpected problems.

• When traveling, speak with the family or friend you’re visiting about having stress-free arrival and departure days. This is when half the day has less high-energy events and more relaxed activities happening so you can recharge. Once you arrive at your destination, check to see if your family or friends are willing to visit with you at one location to avoid more traveling.

• Self-care is necessary before, during and after the holidays. Before the holiday season starts, you can prepare by focusing on three key self-care areas: rest, exercise and eating habits. This way, your healthy habits are harder to break during the holiday festivities. Maintain your health regiment by getting plenty of sleep (try for 8 to 9 hours), exercising to increase your energy levels and reduce fatigue and eating as healthy as possible. It’s great to have a cheat day, as long it's one day.