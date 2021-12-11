7 tips from a professional organizer for making the holidays easier, less stressful

The holidays are quickly approaching, and now is the perfect time to consider how we can shop, live and entertain more simply with less stress.

After all, between the shopping, baking, card-sending, parties, decorating and more, the holidays can go from merry and magical to chaotic and crazy quite fast. And if you are hosting, there is cooking, grocery shopping and house cleaning to think about, too.

Here are some suggestions for making the holidays simpler and for keeping your priorities in check in regard to what really matters.

1. Keep it simple. If decorating for the holiday causes you stress because it takes more time than what you have, consider scaling back and keeping your décor simple. Resist the temptation to compete with the neighbors or impress your guests with over-the-top decorating. It's actually possible to go overboard with indoor decorations and your house will end up looking cluttered. You also don’t have to use every single item you used last year. Consider displaying only your favorites. Exclude things that have lost their shine over the years and consider donating them. Focus instead on creating meaningful memories with family and friends. Your guests want this more than they will want to be impressed by how much you have decorated your home.