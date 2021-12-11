7 tips from a professional organizer for making the holidays easier, less stressful

The holidays are quickly approaching, and now is the perfect time to consider how we can shop, live and entertain more simply with less stress.
After all, between the shopping, baking, card-sending, parties, decorating and more, the holidays can go from merry and magical to chaotic and crazy quite fast. And if you are hosting, there is cooking, grocery shopping and house cleaning to think about, too.
Here are some suggestions for making the holidays simpler and for keeping your priorities in check in regard to what really matters.
1. Keep it simple. If decorating for the holiday causes you stress because it takes more time than what you have, consider scaling back and keeping your décor simple. Resist the temptation to compete with the neighbors or impress your guests with over-the-top decorating. It's actually possible to go overboard with indoor decorations and your house will end up looking cluttered. You also don’t have to use every single item you used last year. Consider displaying only your favorites. Exclude things that have lost their shine over the years and consider donating them. Focus instead on creating meaningful memories with family and friends. Your guests want this more than they will want to be impressed by how much you have decorated your home.
2. Let go of idealistic expectations. Don’t let perfectionism get the best of you. It is so easy to get carried away and put unrealistic demands on yourself to ensure that everything is perfect. Be sure to not to get carried away with too many Pinterest ideas. This can take you into exhausting territory if you are inspired to take on too many activities and projects. The ideas are unlimited, but your time is not. Let go and decide that it is ok if everything does not meet the perfect picture of Christmas that you have envisioned. This is especially challenging for us perfectionists.
3. Trim your to-do list. Take a look at your to-do list and decide which items are most important. See what you can either simplify or just remove from the list altogether. Also, consider if there are any tasks that you can delegate to other family members. Ask what corners can you cut to make things easier for yourself? Maybe it's baking some things from scratching but purchasing others to lighten the load. Additionally, consider using paper plates instead of china to cut down on work on Christmas day. If you don’t like to send out holiday cards, either stop doing them or cut down on how many you send. Finally, if your calendar is chock full of holiday activities, events and parties, can you limit which ones you decide to attend? Choose the ones that are the most important and/or appealing, and skip the others.
4. Evaluate your traditions. Family traditions are a good thing, and my children still look forward to them even as they are growing into adults. But it is okay not to continue them if they cause more work and stress than they are worth. Are there any you can simplify or stop completely? Do not keep up with traditions that you don’t enjoy simply out of guilt. If your children are young, be careful not to introduce traditions that will be difficult to follow through with year after year. Simple traditions can be just as special as those that require a lot of work.
5. Simplify shopping and gift-buying. I am a big fan of purchasing gift cards. For one thing, I love to receive them myself. Not only are they clutter-free, but they are easy to buy and nearly always appreciated by the receiver. Gift certificates for experiences — like movie tickets — are also easy to order and won’t add to household clutter. Be sure to keep all of your already-purchased gifts together in the same spot (like a closet shelf) so you can easily find them and stay on top of what you have purchased and not risk buying too much. If you have a large family, consider drawing names for gift exchanging if you don’t already do so.
6. Let others lighten the load. Accept help from others when they offer, and resist being the martyr by trying to go it all yourself. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you are feeling overwhelmed. Can you give yourself a break and pay someone for services like cleaning your house before hosting a holiday party? Allow your guests to bring dishes that you don’t want to mess with, etc. If you usually provide most of the meal, consider going potluck style instead. Do all of this guilt-free.
7. Take time to declutter. If time permits, go through your home and declutter and donate the stuff your family no longer uses. After all, more stuff will soon be arriving on Christmas morning. Have your children do the same thing with their toys and other belongings. It is better to do this early, because your schedule will likely get busier as the holidays get closer. By doing this, you will avoid the frustration of feeling overwhelmed with the amount of stuff in your home after the holidays have come and gone.
By keeping your priorities in check, you will automatically be turning your attention to the things that really matter and away from the more superfluous things that don't. This will allow you to make more memories with your family and be able to focus on the meaningfulness of the holiday itself. That's more important than cooking a laborious, elaborate meal and fussing over a crazy amount of holiday decorations.
Laura Coufal, a professional organizer with The Simple Daisy, wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. To find out more about The Simple Daisy, visit thesimpledaisy.com.