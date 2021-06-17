7 tips parents can use to help their teen find the right summer job

It's important for teens to have something constructive to do during the summer. A summer job is a good idea.

If your teen decides to get a summer job, help him or her see summer employment as a building block for their resume and not just busy work. In other words, teens should take summer employment seriously — because employers do.

It's best if your teen starts looking for a summer job long before summer begins — preferably by March for employment in June. But it's never too late to get out there and apply. Below are some other tips parents can use to help their teens find the “right fit” when it comes to summer employment.

1. Talk with your teen about their work interest. Ask whether they like working with people, working on computers, working outside versus inside, etc. The list goes on. Finding out what your teen is interested in doing will increase the likelihood he or she will stick with the job for the full summer and get something out of it.