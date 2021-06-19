7 ways parents can be sure to give kids a summer to remember

I don’t think summer could be any more special than when I was a kid. Call me crazy — or nostalgic — but summer in the '90s was magical. Sometimes I ache for those long lazy days I spent at the pool, listening to the newest boy band, enjoying sugary drinks and riding my bike around town.
Times were different.
I want my own kids to have some of that same summer magic. Cell phone free and all.
Do you miss those days, too? Here are seven ways we can help give them a summer to remember.
1. Make a summer soundtrack. The summers of my youth had a backing track. I can distinctly remember years — even moments — because of the music that accompanied them. This summer, find those old CDs and compile a playlist to seal those summer memories in with sound.
2. Eat summertime goodies. Ice pops, bomb pops, ice cream sandwiches — you name it, we ate it. Let’s bring these summertime snacks back for our kids (and maybe ourselves, too).
3. Spend time outside. As kids, my siblings and I spent the majority of our summers outdoors. I plan to slather my kids in sunscreen, let them grab a set of wheels (bikes, blades or skateboards) and soak up that summer sun.
4. Add water. Splash in the sprinkler, prune up at the pool, get wild with water balloons or go old-school with squirt guns. Adding a little water makes those hot Nebraska summer days more bearable.
5. Take a family road trip. Pack snacks, a good book, a map and get out of town! Now that things are opening back up again, (safely) plan a quick weekend getaway to change up your scenery. Find small-town ice cream shops, museums, state parks or other fun places to explore. If you need some inspiration, check out this list of fun things to do this summer.
6. Bust out the old-school card games. My grandma taught me every card game in the book. Our summer nights were spent around the table playing Hearts, Rummy, UNO, Skip Bo and Black Jack. These are summertime memories I’ll never forget.
7. Do some activities after dark. Play a game of flashlight tag, cook up some s’mores, catch lightning bugs or have a camp out in the backyard. Some of the most magical moments of summer happen under the stars.
Summer is the time to be carefree. Let’s limit those electronics, live in the moment and bring a little of that 90s nostalgia back.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.