7 ways parents can be sure to give kids a summer to remember

I don’t think summer could be any more special than when I was a kid. Call me crazy — or nostalgic — but summer in the '90s was magical. Sometimes I ache for those long lazy days I spent at the pool, listening to the newest boy band, enjoying sugary drinks and riding my bike around town.

Times were different.

I want my own kids to have some of that same summer magic. Cell phone free and all.

Do you miss those days, too? Here are seven ways we can help give them a summer to remember.

1. Make a summer soundtrack. The summers of my youth had a backing track. I can distinctly remember years — even moments — because of the music that accompanied them. This summer, find those old CDs and compile a playlist to seal those summer memories in with sound.

2. Eat summertime goodies. Ice pops, bomb pops, ice cream sandwiches — you name it, we ate it. Let’s bring these summertime snacks back for our kids (and maybe ourselves, too).

3. Spend time outside. As kids, my siblings and I spent the majority of our summers outdoors. I plan to slather my kids in sunscreen, let them grab a set of wheels (bikes, blades or skateboards) and soak up that summer sun.