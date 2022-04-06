7 ways to minimize your child's exposure to outdoor allergy triggers

Every year as spring rolls around, many children begin experiencing nasal stuffiness, sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes, nose or ears. If your child begins to experience any of these symptoms, it's likely that he or she is suffering from seasonal allergies.

Otherwise known as hay fever, seasonal allergies can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, race or socioeconomic status.

When allergies strike, the body reacts to an airborne particle, such as pollen or mold, by releasing histamines and other chemicals. The histamines then inflame the nose and airways, and the chemicals trigger the symptoms of hay fever.

The most common triggers of allergies throughout the spring months are non-flowering trees, grasses and weeds. Examples of trees that may cause allergies include oak, elm and birch, while grasses include Timothy, Bermuda and orchard.

Once your child develops seasonal allergies (which can happen as early as age 3), you can expect them to return each year at that time. Allergies cannot be prevented, but you can prepare for allergy season by learning to control your child’s allergies.

Minimize exposure to pollen during the spring and summer months by following these tips from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology:

• Stay indoors with the windows shut as much as possible, especially on dry, windy days or when the pollen count is high.

• Drive with the windows closed and the air conditioning on.

• Allergy-proof your yard by eliminating offending plants and staying off freshly mowed lawns.

• Keep pets outside, as they can track pollen inside with them. If that's not possible, at least keep them out of your child’s bedroom.

• Chang your child’s clothing after playing outside.

• Take a bath or at least wash hands after playing outside.

• Dry clothing with a vented dryer, NOT on a clothesline outside.

Oral medications can also help relieve the symptoms of spring allergies. The best drug for relieving the nose and eye symptoms of hay fever is an antihistamine. Give the antihistamine at the first sign of sneezing or sniffling for best results. If your child suffers from allergies on a daily basis throughout the season, give the antihistamine each day. However, if your child only experiences occasional symptoms, give the antihistamine only when symptoms are present or the pollen count is expected to be high.

***

This blog was written by Boys Town Pediatrics for Momaha.com.