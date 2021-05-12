7 ways to minimize your child's exposure to outdoor allergy triggers

Every year as spring rolls around, many children begin experiencing nasal stuffiness, sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes, nose or ears. If your child begins to experience any of these symptoms, it's likely that he or she is suffering from seasonal allergies.

Otherwise known as hay fever, seasonal allergies can affect anyone regardless of age, gender, race or socioeconomic status.

When allergies strike, the body reacts to an airborne particle, such as pollen or mold, by releasing histamines and other chemicals. The histamines then inflame the nose and airways, and the chemicals trigger the symptoms of hay fever.

The most common triggers of allergies throughout the spring months are non-flowering trees, grasses and weeds. Examples of trees that may cause allergies include oak, elm and birch, while grasses include Timothy, Bermuda and orchard.

Once your child develops seasonal allergies (which can happen as early as age 3), you can expect them to return each year at that time. Allergies cannot be prevented, but you can prepare for allergy season by learning to control your child’s allergies.

Minimize exposure to pollen during the spring and summer months by following these tips from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology: