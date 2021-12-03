8 children's books that celebrate the upcoming winter season

As the first day of winter approaches, learn about the joy and beauty of the season through these colorful, informative and sometimes funny children's books.

1. "Winter Lullaby" by Dianne White (2021). As autumn fades and winter grows closer, the world gets grayer and colder. This cute story is about Mama and Small Bear as they prepare to hibernate for the winter. Mama wants to head to the den, but Small Bear wants nothing to do with it. He doesn't want to nap! The rhyming text flows wonderfully as Mama and Small Bear watch the other animals of the forest prepare for winter. The illustrations are fun and kids will have fun watching the season slowly change with each page. Ages 4 to 8.

2. "Winter is Here" by Kevin Henkes (2018). The picture book describes winter and all of its many delights, as well as it's not-so-fun parts. Sure it's pretty, and you can go ice skating and sledding, but you also have to wear so many clothes and it lasts so long. The text, though sparse, is uncomplicated and easy to understand. Kids will have fun looking at the beautiful winter wonderland painted within each page, as well as finding all the animals. Ages 4 to 7.