8 children's books that celebrate the upcoming winter season

As the first day of winter approaches, learn about the joy and beauty of the season through these colorful, informative and sometimes funny children's books.
1. "Winter Lullaby" by Dianne White (2021). As autumn fades and winter grows closer, the world gets grayer and colder. This cute story is about Mama and Small Bear as they prepare to hibernate for the winter. Mama wants to head to the den, but Small Bear wants nothing to do with it. He doesn't want to nap! The rhyming text flows wonderfully as Mama and Small Bear watch the other animals of the forest prepare for winter. The illustrations are fun and kids will have fun watching the season slowly change with each page. Ages 4 to 8.
2. "Winter is Here" by Kevin Henkes (2018). The picture book describes winter and all of its many delights, as well as it's not-so-fun parts. Sure it's pretty, and you can go ice skating and sledding, but you also have to wear so many clothes and it lasts so long. The text, though sparse, is uncomplicated and easy to understand. Kids will have fun looking at the beautiful winter wonderland painted within each page, as well as finding all the animals. Ages 4 to 7.
3. "Wonderful Winter: All Kinds of Winter Facts and Fun" by Bruce Goldstone (2016). This book is perfect for curious readers who want to know all about the upcoming winter season. The book touches on how animals survive the cold, how snowflakes and icicles form, why breath is visible in the cold and more. There's a special section devoted to senses — things readers can feel, hear and taste in the winter. There are also six wintry crafts to do together. The accompanying photos help readers understand the sights of winter. The book is great for middle grade readers or as a fun read-along for younger audiences. Ages 5 to 10.
4. "Winter Dance" by Marion Dane Bauer (2017). Winter is coming, but fox isn't sure how to prepare for it. So he sets off on a journey through the forest to ask a variety of creatures — like a caterpillar, a turtle and a goose — for advice. However, none of their answers are useful for a fox. Kids will have fun learning and seeing through the beautiful, soft illustrations about how each forest animal prepare for a long winter's sleep. Ages 3 to 6.
5. "Winter Days" by Kate Colley (2019). This board book will help super young audiences to discover the joys of the seasons. The first half of the book focuses on winter, while the second half focuses on spring. The illustrations are simple but bright and the rhymes are fun and will be pleasing for smaller children who can't yet read. Ages 6 months to 2 years.
6. "Winter Sleep: A Hibernation Story" by Sean Taylor (2019). In this story, a boy visits his grandmother during the summer and she takes him to a secret glade teeming with biodiversity. When they repeat their adventure in the winter, the boy complains about how nothing is alive. But his grandma, who "knows lots of things," tells him about the animals and insects hibernating in the earth until spring. A second section offers a more comprehensive explanation of hibernation for each animal. The story is interesting and engaging for young readers. Ages 5 to 7.
7. "Fox Versus Winter" by Corey R. Tabor (2020). In this funny book, Fox doesn't like winter. Why? Because none of his friends are around to play with him, so he's bored and lonely. Then Fox has an idea. If he can't get away from winter, he'll fight it. The story, part of the I Can Read! book series, is full of colorful illustrations. Kids will enjoy the easy-to-read story, but even younger kids who can't read will enjoy having this read aloud by mom or dad (or an older sibling). Ages 0-8.
8. "When Winter Comes: Discovering Wildlife in Our Snowy Woods" by Aimee M. Bissonette (2020). Come join this family as they head into the woods to play on a snowy day. Through the illustrations, readers will be able to see all the ingenious and hidden shelters that animals create during the winter months. They'll see tree frogs sheltering within a fallen log, intricate tunnels deep in the ground made by mice and a "slushy slumber party of sleepily swimming rainbow trout" in the frozen lake. It might seem like the woods are empty and lonely, but they're really not. Ages 4 to 8.
This article originally ran in the December 2021 issue of the Momaha Magazine.