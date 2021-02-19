8 creative date night options to make winter a little more fun

Ah, winter. People either love it or hate it.
I’m more in the “hate it” camp, but this year I’m trying to change my attitude.
We talk a lot on Momaha.com about things to do with kids during the winter months. But what about parents who need a break from all those kid games, songs and movies? Here's how to have a date night without leaving home.
Play a board game
My husband and I love old-school games such as “Clue,” “Scrabble,” “Battleship” and “Life.” But we also enjoy trying out new ones. Kevin is a big Dungeons & Dragons fan and, while I am not, I still give some role-playing games a try. Three winners: “Gloomhaven,” “Descent” and “Ghostbusters: The Board Game.” I’m a big fan of party games like “Apples to Apples,” “Star Wars: Trivial Pursuit” and “Cards Against Humanity.” These games are better with a handful of people, though, so invite friends via Zoom for a virtual game night.
Play a video game
Some of the best ones are single-player (like “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time”), but there are plenty meant for multiple people. Our favorites: “Mario Kart,” “Super Mario Bros.,” “Ultimate Chicken Horse,” “Smash Bros.,” "Overcooked" and “Call of Duty.” Play for fun or set up a challenge. Whoever wins five rounds of Mario Kart doesn’t have to clean the bathroom for a week!
Do a craft together
Have your own paint-and-sip party. Gather your painting supplies, cue up a YouTube video of Bob Ross and paint along with him. You might surprise yourselves. Another night, take turns showing each other your favorite craft. Do a small project together.
Order takeout
This pandemic has given us a lot of time to be home and we know that Takeout Tuesdays is an awesome thing. But take it up a notch and order from a restaurant that's new to you. Or take turns choosing the takeout spot. Set the table, pour some wine and maybe even light a couple of candles. Make it fancy and have zero interruptions while you dine.
Bake a dessert together
I’ll never forget the Christmas my husband and I baked four different kinds of treats together. We turned on music and had so much fun talking while we baked delicious food.
Have a beer or wine tasting night
Going to a brewery isn't really an option right now but that doesn't mean you can't pick up some fun options at the store and try them out at home together. Many brands offer variety packs but many retailers also let you build your own six-pack to go.
Have a movie night at home
Rent a movie neither of you have seen, set out some snacks and turn off your phones. No interruptions or talking — just like in a real movie theater.
Go outside
Bundle up and head out on a walk around your neighborhood, or get in the car and head to the Loess Hills or Fontenelle Forest for a lengthier hike. You’d be surprised at the beauty you can find in the dead of winter.