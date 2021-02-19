8 creative date night options to make winter a little more fun

Do a craft together

Have your own paint-and-sip party. Gather your painting supplies, cue up a YouTube video of Bob Ross and paint along with him. You might surprise yourselves. Another night, take turns showing each other your favorite craft. Do a small project together.

Order takeout

This pandemic has given us a lot of time to be home and we know that Takeout Tuesdays is an awesome thing. But take it up a notch and order from a restaurant that's new to you. Or take turns choosing the takeout spot. Set the table, pour some wine and maybe even light a couple of candles. Make it fancy and have zero interruptions while you dine.

Bake a dessert together

I’ll never forget the Christmas my husband and I baked four different kinds of treats together. We turned on music and had so much fun talking while we baked delicious food.

Have a beer or wine tasting night

Going to a brewery isn't really an option right now but that doesn't mean you can't pick up some fun options at the store and try them out at home together. Many brands offer variety packs but many retailers also let you build your own six-pack to go.