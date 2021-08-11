8 dos and don'ts for keeping children safe in high chairs

• Have someone in the room when your child is in the high chair. Having a set of eyes on the child as he or she eats allows you to watch for choking hazards, control food throwing, and ensure the child doesn’t attempt a jail break by testing those straps or attempt to stand up. Remember, our kids may be small and cute but they are smart and eventually will figure out how to unbuckle themselves.

• Never let your child stand in a high chair. Young children have poor balance on the ground, so an uneven high chair can spell disaster. It’s also a good habit for when your child is out of a high chair and in a regular chair in school or restaurants.

• Do not set the chair near a counter or table. A child may be able to push off hard enough to topple the chair over, particularly during a tantrum.

• Keep the high chair area clear for reaching little hands. Avoid having these items within reach: table cloths, placemats, sharp objects/silverware and hot food or liquids.

• Ensure collapsible high chairs are in a fully locked position before placing a child inside. This will prevent the chair from collapsing and fingers from being pinched.