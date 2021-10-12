8 family-friendly Halloween movies to watch this fall

Not all Halloween-themed movies are super scary. Here are eight kid-friendly flicks to watch this fall.
“Hocus Pocus”
When you say "family-friendly Halloween movie," Walt Disney’s beloved 1993 comedy is probably the first film that comes to mind. It stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of Salem witches who stay young through a spell that absorbs the youth of a child. Resurrected after 300 years of death, the witches hatch a plan to suck the souls out of all of Salem’s children. The only hope? Two children and a talking cat.
“Casper”
The friendliest ghost gets his own live-action movie. Casper is a lonely spirit haunting a Maine mansion in the company of his three ghostly uncles. When a ghost therapist (Bill Pullman) and his daughter (Christina Ricci) arrive, Casper finds a new best friend. “Casper” is a testament to just how weird kids movies were in the ’90s, featuring cameos by Clint Eastwood, Rodney Dangerfield, Mel Gibson and Dan Aykroyd.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas”
The Henry Selik-directed, Tim Burton-conceived stop-motion animated fantasy that is probably the only film that qualifies as both a Halloween classic and a Christmas classic. The movie is about Jack Skellington, king of “Halloween Town,” who mistakenly stumbles into a world where every day is Christmas. Jack is so taken with this newfound holiday that he attempts to celebrate it himself, leading to a few gruesomely humorous consequences.
“Monster House”
This 2006 animated comedy is a delightful homage to that spooky ’80s classic, “The Goonies,” featuring a group of children who discover that their neighbor’s house is in fact a living, breathing monster. Produced by Amblin Entertainment, “Monster House” gets the tone just right. The movie’s witty script comes courtesy of co-writer Dan Harmon (creator of the NBC cult comedy series “Community”).
“ParaNorman”
There are few family films as visually striking or emotionally devastating as “ParaNorman,” a stop-motion-animated 2012 film about an 11-year-old boy who can commune with the dead. Norman, a bit of an outcast, is the only one who can stop a 300-year-old witch’s curse from destroying his Massachusetts town. The film’s wonderful vocal cast includes Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Jeff Garlin, Leslie Mann and John Goodman.
"Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest"
Who doesn't love silly George, a curious monkey who is always getting into mischief? In this delightful 2013 film, George and his friend Allie learn about a scarecrow named No Noggin who kicks people's hats right off their heads. They decide to try and figure out if it's really true or not. The movie is short enough (58 minutes long) to be a quick watch and is only mildly spooky — perfect for ages 3 and up. Additionally, the songs are fun and catchy enough that they'll be stuck in your head long after the movie is over (and not in a bad way).
"Hotel Transylvania"
Led by an amazing cast, including Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez, the film is about a human named Jonathan who stumbles upon the Hotel Transylvania. He accidentally falls in love with Dracula's teen daughter and tries to date her — much to Dracula's chagrin. The film is followed by three sequels, Hotel Transylvania 2, Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation and Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.
"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown"
Who doesn't love this TV special from 1966? In the movie, Linus and Sally decide to wait all night in the pumpkin patch for the Great Pumpkin to appear. Snoopy pretends to be a high-flying ace pilot and, much like kids today, everyone gathers to see who got the most loot on Halloween night. One of the best parts of this movie is the music by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi.
