8 family-friendly Halloween movies to watch this fall

“Monster House”

This 2006 animated comedy is a delightful homage to that spooky ’80s classic, “The Goonies,” featuring a group of children who discover that their neighbor’s house is in fact a living, breathing monster. Produced by Amblin Entertainment, “Monster House” gets the tone just right. The movie’s witty script comes courtesy of co-writer Dan Harmon (creator of the NBC cult comedy series “Community”).

“ParaNorman”

There are few family films as visually striking or emotionally devastating as “ParaNorman,” a stop-motion-animated 2012 film about an 11-year-old boy who can commune with the dead. Norman, a bit of an outcast, is the only one who can stop a 300-year-old witch’s curse from destroying his Massachusetts town. The film’s wonderful vocal cast includes Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, Jeff Garlin, Leslie Mann and John Goodman.

"Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest"

Who doesn't love silly George, a curious monkey who is always getting into mischief? In this delightful 2013 film, George and his friend Allie learn about a scarecrow named No Noggin who kicks people's hats right off their heads. They decide to try and figure out if it's really true or not. The movie is short enough (58 minutes long) to be a quick watch and is only mildly spooky — perfect for ages 3 and up. Additionally, the songs are fun and catchy enough that they'll be stuck in your head long after the movie is over (and not in a bad way).