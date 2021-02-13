8 fun, creative stay-at-home Valentine's date ideas

Most of us will probably be celebrating our special someone at home this Valentine’s Day. But that doesn’t mean it still can't be fun and romantic. Here are eight creative ideas to celebrate your sweetheart.

1. Dining room destination. Turn your dining room into the destination of your choice — a Swiss chalet, a Mexican cantina or an Italian pizzeria. Go all out with food, décor and music.

2. Recreate a date. Select a date that was significant to you — your first date, your first Valentine’s date, the night your spouse asked you to marry them — and recreate the magic and relive the evening again.

3. Romantic cinema. Rent a romantic movie you can both agree on. Dim the lights and snuggle up. Top with popcorn and candy of your choice.

4. Coffee and conversation. Bring the romance of a Parisian café to your home. Grab a cup of coffee and your favorite pastry with your honey. Spend an hour appreciating each other’s company. Maybe even ban certain topics from your conversations — kids, work, chores, bills, etc. — and really focus on just the two of you.

5. Cocktail hour. Instead of a three-course meal, cozy up to your counter with great hors d'oeuvres and delicious drinks. Have fun playing mixologist and trying new cocktails.