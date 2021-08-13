8 organizing routines that will help families avoid stress this school year

Years ago, we were getting ready to leave for school when my daughter, Emily, anxiously came to me saying she could not find her school uniform jumper. I calmly told her there was one hanging in the laundry room. She told me she had already looked. I knew I had just washed it and hung it there, so I told her to look again. She didn’t find it the second time either. I went to the laundry room to retrieve it myself, thinking, “Why are my children inept at finding anything on their own?”
To my surprise and dismay, I couldn’t find it either.
I could feel anxiety boiling up inside me. We had to leave for school soon, and it was going to be 89 degrees that day. I began running around the house in a searching frenzy. That was just about the time my oldest daughter, Maddie, happened to notice kindergarten sister, Cassie, who was already dressed, was swimming in her jumper. It hung down nearly to her ankles. Thankfully, the mystery had been solved — and without a moment to spare.
These occasional crises seem to go hand-in-hand with family life. While we can’t avoid every roller coaster moment entirely, we can at least take steps to minimize the frequency and probability of them popping up in the first place. By planning ahead and creating some helpful routines, your family can dodge some of those avoidable stressful moments.
1. Create a family command center. A bulletin board is a good place for the family calendar, weekly household chore charts, schedules and other things that need to be referenced frequently. Use hanging wall pockets or small bins to assign mailboxes to each child. These can house all those important papers they bring home that you may need for future reference.
2. Establish a weekly family huddle. On whatever day works best for your family, discuss the upcoming week's activities, deadlines and appointments, and add them to the family calendar. Plan ahead for any activities that require any advance preparation, such as purchasing new shoes before football practice or baking cookies for an event. This will have a big impact on helping you stay in control and avoid unwelcome surprises as the week progresses.
3. Plan ahead for things that need to get done at home. The family huddle can also be a good time plan for other things that need to get done at home each week. Have your family help decide what meals they would like to eat for the week. Be sure to create a grocery list to go along with the plan. Update the household chore chart and decide what each person is responsible for completing that week.
4. Prepare the night before. Have each family member take 10 to 15 minutes before bedtime each night to get ready for the next day. Lay out outfits. Pack everything that needs to go to school. Gather together after-school supplies and snacks for activities. Make lunches for the next day. Doing this will help mornings to run smoother and will prevent items from being forgotten.
5. Establish a launching pad. Create a system by the door to help your child remember items that need to go with them each day. A launching pad can be created by placing a bin or basket by the door that everyone leaves out of. It is the perfect place to put lunches, backpacks, coats, musical instruments and sports equipment.
6. Go through your child’s backpack every day. Pick a time that works well for you and go through the paperwork in your child’s backpack daily. Doing it when your children are tackling their homework works well. Take immediate action on any paperwork that needs to be signed or completed rather than putting it off until later.
7. Designate separate places for completed school and art work. As the year progresses, there is a simple way to manage the monsoon of school paperwork that comes home with your child each day. Just toss everything into a conveniently located open bin and plan to go through it at regular time intervals. When it’s time to go through the bin, toss all past schoolwork except for keepsake items. Create a labeled "school keepsake" bin for each child and transfer things like special projects and artwork there.
8. Create a daily 10-minute family tidying session. Get your family in the habit of participating in a group tidying session at the same time each day. You’ll be surprised by how quickly your home can go from disheveled to orderly when everyone pitches in and works together for just 10 minutes. You can also make it fun by setting a timer or playing music.
By forming routines like doing homework and household chores at the same time every day and having set bath and bedtimes can help your family feel more in control. Routines give a sense of security and predictability that make our lives feel less chaotic. Establish a school organizing routine with your child as soon as possible and stick with it.
***
Laura Coufal, a professional organizer with The Simple Daisy, wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. To find out more about The Simple Daisy, visit thesimpledaisy.com.