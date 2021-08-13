8 organizing routines that will help families avoid stress this school year

Years ago, we were getting ready to leave for school when my daughter, Emily, anxiously came to me saying she could not find her school uniform jumper. I calmly told her there was one hanging in the laundry room. She told me she had already looked. I knew I had just washed it and hung it there, so I told her to look again. She didn’t find it the second time either. I went to the laundry room to retrieve it myself, thinking, “Why are my children inept at finding anything on their own?”

To my surprise and dismay, I couldn’t find it either.

I could feel anxiety boiling up inside me. We had to leave for school soon, and it was going to be 89 degrees that day. I began running around the house in a searching frenzy. That was just about the time my oldest daughter, Maddie, happened to notice kindergarten sister, Cassie, who was already dressed, was swimming in her jumper. It hung down nearly to her ankles. Thankfully, the mystery had been solved — and without a moment to spare.

These occasional crises seem to go hand-in-hand with family life. While we can’t avoid every roller coaster moment entirely, we can at least take steps to minimize the frequency and probability of them popping up in the first place. By planning ahead and creating some helpful routines, your family can dodge some of those avoidable stressful moments.