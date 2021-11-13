8 step-parenting lessons this family has learned over the years

Being a stepparent...it can be tough stuff. When we got married, my husband and I each had a child from a prior relationship. At the time, our kids were young enough and we were naïve enough to think we could raise them as one family unit and everything would work out magically.
As the teen years hit, we’ve found this to be much more complicated.
Silly mother-daughter squabbles about clothes, hair and attitude have become resentful conversations between me and my stepdaughter. Disagreements between father and son about responsibility and respect have become full-fledged arguments between my husband and my son. My husband and I are finding ourselves exceedingly more frustrated and hurt by these well-intentioned conversation-turned-arguments. We’re also coming to the realization that, when it comes to our stepkids, we can’t always be the bad guy because, in a way, we already are.
The bond between a biological parent and child is strong (understandably), and this has an impact on the relationships and family dynamics. In so many ways, the stepparent is still an outsider — no matter how long the relationship has lasted. Legally, my husband and I don’t have a say on many of the key decisions made in our stepchildrens’ lives. We have no parental rights, which means we’re left out of conversations. Practically, there’s always a question of boundaries — whether we’re allowed to say or do certain things regarding permission, discipline and decisions.
This creates an imbalance of power.
Parenting is challenging on its best day, but adding a non-traditional family dynamic from both sides has made our journey extra interesting. We’re definitely not experts. In fact, we’re discovering something new every day, but we’re happy to share some of the lessons we’ve learned along the way.
1. Let the biological parent handle the big discipline decisions. Asking your partner to handle the tough stuff puts them in an extra tough spot and may create resentment between stepparent and stepchild. This is one we’re trying to be better about implementing. I’ve had to step up my role as disciplinarian even though it’s not in my nature. I was putting undue strain on my husband to handle this part of parenting.
2. Try your best to be equitable when it comes to praise and redirection for your biological kids and your stepkids. They will certainly pick up on discrepancies.
3. Take a break when you need to. If you feel frustration, anger or resentment growing, give yourself a timeout. Talk to your partner about the importance of taking a step back when needed.
4. Try and carve out one-on-one time with your stepkids. Find a common interest or hobby you can share together.
5. Don’t say negative things about the other parent in the presence of your stepkids.
6. Understand rough patches will happen. At some point, you will probably experience indifference or hostility from your stepkids. This is normal.
7. Decide what’s important and let the rest go. Everyone will bring their own personalities, values and perspectives. Seek change for things that really matter but understand the need for harmony to navigate as a family unit.
8. Seek outside help when needed. None of us have all the answers. Sometimes we need a little help to reframe our thinking.
Blending of traditions, parenting styles and personalities will take some time. All families are different, but we all have our struggles and vulnerabilities. It’s more important than ever that we are able to open up about our challenges and support one another on this journey.
***
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.