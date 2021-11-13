8 step-parenting lessons this family has learned over the years

Being a stepparent...it can be tough stuff. When we got married, my husband and I each had a child from a prior relationship. At the time, our kids were young enough and we were naïve enough to think we could raise them as one family unit and everything would work out magically.

As the teen years hit, we’ve found this to be much more complicated.

Silly mother-daughter squabbles about clothes, hair and attitude have become resentful conversations between me and my stepdaughter. Disagreements between father and son about responsibility and respect have become full-fledged arguments between my husband and my son. My husband and I are finding ourselves exceedingly more frustrated and hurt by these well-intentioned conversation-turned-arguments. We’re also coming to the realization that, when it comes to our stepkids, we can’t always be the bad guy because, in a way, we already are.