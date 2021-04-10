8 storage hacks for the not-so-roomy kitchen in your house

Kitchens come in all shapes and sizes. Some have plenty of storage – and some don’t. If you can’t fit all your pots, pans, small appliances and pantry items in yours, don’t worry. You don’t have to remodel or move.

The key to a well-stocked kitchen is makeshift storage combined with organizational strategies that keep items neat and right where you need them. Here are some tips.

1. Basement shelving is an easy solution for bulk items like canned goods and paper products as well as low-use appliances and infrequently used pots and pans. Keep frequently used items in your kitchen and rarely used items in the basement.

2. Garage storage functions the same way as basement shelving, but be mindful of temperature-sensitive items. If you’re using open shelving, expect items to collect dirt and dust. This might not matter for packaged paper products, but you don’t want to wash pots and pans before each use.

3. Rolling islands with open shelves are useful for extra counter space and stowing pots and pans. If you’re not a fan of exposed items, purchase large baskets for holding pasta, canned goods and just about anything else you can relocate to create space in cupboards and drawers.