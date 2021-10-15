8 tips for having the best day at the pumpkin patch with the whole family

2. Look for ways to save money. A trip to the pumpkin patch can add up quickly when you consider what additional costs you may be expecting. Luckily, there are a few ways to save money on your trip. For example, some patches offer discounted rates earlier in the season or even during the weekdays. If you're planning on going more than once, you might even look into a season pass. Another way you can save money is to bring your own food if the patch you’re interested in visiting will allow it.

3. Bring cash. Speaking of money — have some cash on hand. Some pumpkin patches don't accept credit cards. You don't want to be stuck needing to buy water or food and not have a way to pay for it.

4. Know how to beat the crowd. When you’re visiting a patch with toddlers — especially for the first time — I’ve found it’s beneficial to go when there are less people. If you’re able, plan a mid-week trip when most children are in school. If the weekend is your only option, plan to get there right when the patch opens. Going earlier in the season is also a good option for littler ones. With such a short season, pumpkin patches can get pretty crazy the closer it gets to Halloween.