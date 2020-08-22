8 tips for keeping your marriage healthy, strong during coronavirus pandemic

My husband and I spend a lot of time together.
We live together, work similar schedules, cook dinner together, socialize together and spend our evenings together. This time spent together is by choice, with the unsaid understanding that either of us could choose to spend their time differently.
These days, our time together isn’t by choice but by necessity because of the coronavirus pandemic. Confinement can be tricky. Five months into a pandemic, quarantine is putting stress on some marriages. Here are some suggestions to help struggling couples come out of this better, together.
1. Appreciate the small stuff. Acknowledge small ways your partner goes above and beyond. My husband is the only one who goes into the grocery store. Instead of complaining that he picked out bad produce, I thank him for being the one willing to risk the exposure of the outside.
2. Spend time alone. Small pleasures and typical escapes are now off limits — for good reason — so you’ll need to get creative. Designate alone time and retreat spaces for yourself and for your partner. If you need a moment, take it.
3. Have at-home date nights. My husband and I have started doing this and it’s been one of my favorite quarantine activities. We get dressed up, buy a bottle of wine, cook something amazing, put on a movie in another room for the kids and enjoy our time together in a meaningful and dedicated way.
4. Work from different rooms. If you have the space, work from different rooms as if you weren’t home.
5. Be mindful. We all react to stress differently. Find out how to support your partner in a way that’s helpful for them personally. Think of those love languages. Do they need more affection, time, someone to listen to them or help around the house? Find out what will help their mindset and communicate what you need as well.
6. Be honest. Our homes (and us) aren’t designed to be lived in day in and day out without a break. It’s confining. No wonder we start driving each other up the walls; we’re trapped in them. It can be stressful — even on the strongest marriages. Have open and honest dialogue with one another. Kids, finances, work, health, schooling, meal planning and loneliness are all stressors during this time. Continue to have healthy conversations to help you work through these as a team.
7. Divvy responsibilities. It may be time to redistribute responsibilities that have been outsourced or are maybe inequitable now that all parties are home. Child care, yard work and household chores are just some tasks that may need examining.
8. Be kind. Be kind to each other and be kind to yourself. Speak kindly, have empathy and approach things with understanding.
This won’t last forever. One day we’ll come out the other side and hopefully stronger and more resilient as partners and parents.
Shea Saladee lives in Papillion with her husband, Brent, and their three children. She works as an instructor at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
