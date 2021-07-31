8 tips for transitioning kids to a back-to-school sleep schedule

One of the best parts of summer for kids is staying up late. And sleeping in. But that can make transitioning back to school tough. We caught up with two local experts on children’s sleep for advice on resetting the clock so kids are bright-eyed, bushy tailed and wide awake in the classroom.

HOW MUCH?

The amount of sleep kids need depends on their age. Dr. Brett R. Kuhn, director of the behavioral sleep disorders clinic at the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Sleep Disorders Center, advises “10 for 10” – 10 hours of sleep on average for the average 10-year-old. Other recommendations: Toddlers and early elementary school kids, 11 to 13 hours; older elementary through middle school students, 9 to 11 hours; high schoolers, 8 to 9 hours.

WHEN TO TRANSITION

Depending on your child’s sleep-wake schedule, Dr. Heidi Johnson of Boys Town Pediatrics says you can start anywhere from a few days to one week before the first day of school. Exactly when depends on how much children need to adjust their sleep schedules in advance of the school year. “Get kids used to going to sleep when it’s still light out and getting up at a reasonable time for school,” she advises.

EARLY TO RISE