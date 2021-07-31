8 tips for transitioning kids to a back-to-school sleep schedule

One of the best parts of summer for kids is staying up late. And sleeping in. But that can make transitioning back to school tough. We caught up with two local experts on children’s sleep for advice on resetting the clock so kids are bright-eyed, bushy tailed and wide awake in the classroom.
HOW MUCH?
The amount of sleep kids need depends on their age. Dr. Brett R. Kuhn, director of the behavioral sleep disorders clinic at the Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Sleep Disorders Center, advises “10 for 10” – 10 hours of sleep on average for the average 10-year-old. Other recommendations: Toddlers and early elementary school kids, 11 to 13 hours; older elementary through middle school students, 9 to 11 hours; high schoolers, 8 to 9 hours.
WHEN TO TRANSITION
Depending on your child’s sleep-wake schedule, Dr. Heidi Johnson of Boys Town Pediatrics says you can start anywhere from a few days to one week before the first day of school. Exactly when depends on how much children need to adjust their sleep schedules in advance of the school year. “Get kids used to going to sleep when it’s still light out and getting up at a reasonable time for school,” she advises.
EARLY TO RISE
While it might be tempting to send kids to bed earlier in preparation for school, parents should instead do the opposite: get them up earlier. “You can easily wake them 20 to 30 minutes earlier every couple of days and get their sleep-wake schedule moved to an earlier time,” says Kuhn. “The biggest pitfall is saying, ‘You have to go to bed early. You have school next week.’ Don’t put them to bed earlier when their bodies aren’t sleepy. You’re going to cause more problems than you solve. Start on the waking end, then once they’re sleepier at night, start putting them to bed earlier.”
NO SLEEPING IN
Don’t ruin your efforts by allowing your child to sleep several hours later on weekends. “It’s always good not to have a lot of changes in your sleep,” explains Johnson. “Get your kids up (on weekends) within two hours of the time they get up on school days. If they get up at 7 o’clock, get them up on the weekends by 9 o’clock. That’s a better sleep regimen for them.”
CUT THE CAFFEINE
While it typically doesn’t happen until adolescence, caffeine can interfere with getting enough sleep. Eliminate or reduce caffeine or adjust the time of day it’s consumed to make it easier for kids to fall asleep. “Caffeine can have a big effect on kids,” notes Johnson. “Usually we see a difference with younger children, particularly if they have caffeine at dinnertime. It keeps them awake.”
TAME TECHNOLOGY
Technology poses two threats to sleep and can greatly interfere with a child’s ability to get enough. First, there’s the fun factor. “It’s so enjoyable and engrossing that kids will engage in it all night long,” says Kuhn. Second, the blue light emitted by technology interferes with falling asleep, and light is what governs our sleep-wake schedules and internal clocks. Johnson concurs. “That screen time can really affect kids’ sleep and make it so that they have a hard time falling and even staying asleep.” It’s important, she stresses, not to have a TV in their bedroom. If children fall asleep with the blue glow of a television, their sleep patterns are likely to be disturbed. And if teenagers are texting or checking incoming texts throughout the night, they’ll be missing the sleep their bodies need.
SET CURFEWS
“Parents want to have a technology and electronic curfew, when the child can’t bring a cellphone, tablet or anything with a screen into the bedroom,” advises Kuhn. “The bedroom is for sleep. Parents can make sure they’re not sneaking and engaging in that stuff.” Johnson additionally recommends that kids not use any light-emitting technology for at least an hour prior to bedtime. “Just so they have a chance for their brains to unwind and get ready for bed.”
STAY COMFY
Try to establish a sleep-compatible environment for your child. That means a bedroom that is reasonably dark, quiet and comfortable in terms of temperature. Cooler temperatures tend to be more conducive to better sleep, but Johnson says it can vary among individuals. “Some kids get really hot at night and sweat buckets. In that case, you want to lower the temperature – but it all depends on the kid. Let them decide what temperature is comfortable for them.”