8 ways to help your child if he or she is allergic to the family pet

Furry friends are often an important part of family life. After all, more than 70 percent of households have at least one pet, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

But what’s to be done when Fido or Whiskers causes sneezing or coughing for your little one?

Allergy symptoms from pets are the same as symptoms caused by other allergen triggers. Your child may experience sneezing, coughing, chest tightness or wheezing, runny/stuffy nose, facial pain (from congestion), watery, red, itchy eyes and skin rash or hives.

Before blaming your pet, make sure there aren’t any other possible triggers, such as mold, pollen or dust mite allergy. Schedule an appointment with an allergist to have allergy testing and make sure the pet is the problem. If your child is allergic to your pet, you may have to consider getting rid of the pet. But there are some other options to reduce the amount of allergen in the home.

The most effective option is to remove the pet from the home. However, saying goodbye to a fur-baby is simply not an option for many families. Therefore, strategies to reduce the amount of pet allergen in the home are key to keeping the paws in the picture.