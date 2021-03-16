9 books that feature strong female characters

Books have always been a very important part of my life. I especially gravitated to stories that featured strong, smart and capable female leads. Thankfully, those characters have only multiplied since I was a kid. Check out these nine books and series that feature strong female characters.
Hermione Granger from the “Harry Potter” series
Sure, the story is about Harry Potter fighting the evil Lord Voldemort, but there’s no denying he wouldn’t have gotten nearly as far without the brains of Hermione Granger, who was born from non-magical parents. She’s smart, capable and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself and others. (Ages 8+)
Matilda Wormwood from “Matilda”
Matilda is the story of a kind girl who is a superhuman genius. She stands up against her parents, who think she is just a nuisance, as well as her school’s principal, Miss Trunchbull, who bullies all the students and teachers. (Ages 8 to 12)
Nancy Drew from the “Nancy Drew series”
Nancy Drew’s first appearance was in 1930. Since then, she’s been on all kinds of adventures and has solved hundreds of mysteries. And while Nancy has evolved over the decades, she’s still a smart, capable, kind, funny and witty girl who loves solving the next big mystery. (Ages 8 to 12)
Cleopatra from “Cleopatra in Space”
Cleopatra gets transported to the future where she’s a 15-year-old girl who learns it’s up to her to save the galaxy. Throughout the books, she goes through what a lot of modern girls do, including being a leader, doing homework, making friends and more. (Ages 8 to 12)
Princess Cimorene from "The Enchanted Forest Chronicles"
Princess Cimorene is the main character of "The Enchanted Forest Chronicles," a series of four novels. Cimorene is one of seven princesses of the kingdom of Linderwall who decides she's had enough being "proper." So she decides to run away and work for a dragon. A good many princes try to save her from the dragon, but she tells the all to go away and that she doesn't need saving. Throughout the four-book series, she goes on many adventures and does some very "non-princess" things like cooking, cleaning and fencing. She's not afraid to be herself and eventually finds her happily every after and some terrific friends along the way. (Ages 10+)
Ramona Quimby from “The Ramona Collection”
Ramona Quimby is the imaginative, sometimes pestering younger sister of Beatrice Quimby, who originally appeared in the “Henry Huggins” book series. Ramona eventually gets her own series, which chronicles her experiences throughout elementary school and dealing with things like a parent losing their job, the death of a family pet, school bullies, divorce, marriage, sibling relations and even the experience of welcoming a new sibling. She’s a fun, strong and very relatable character. (Ages 8 to 12)
Emily from the “Amulet” series
This series tells the story of siblings Emily and Navin, who move with their mom into their great-grandfather’s old, mysterious home. When their mom is kidnapped by a strange creature and Emily finds out she is a stonekeeper, she must use her new powers to find a way to rescue their mom and save the world. (7 to 12 years old)
Olivia from “Olivia”
Olivia is a feisty pig with a lot of energy. She’s always on the move and dreams some pretty big dreams. She’s the perfect role model for any high-energy kid. The best thing? Olivia loves who she is and doesn’t apologize for it. (Ages 2 to 5)
Ella from “Ella Enchanted”
In this re-telling of the Cinderella story, we meet Ella who is cursed at birth with the “gift of obedience.” But instead of letting it control her, she takes matters into her own hands with ambition and enthusiasm. (Ages 8 to 12)