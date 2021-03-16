9 books that feature strong female characters

Cleopatra gets transported to the future where she’s a 15-year-old girl who learns it’s up to her to save the galaxy. Throughout the books, she goes through what a lot of modern girls do, including being a leader, doing homework, making friends and more. (Ages 8 to 12)

Princess Cimorene is the main character of "The Enchanted Forest Chronicles," a series of four novels. Cimorene is one of seven princesses of the kingdom of Linderwall who decides she's had enough being "proper." So she decides to run away and work for a dragon. A good many princes try to save her from the dragon, but she tells the all to go away and that she doesn't need saving. Throughout the four-book series, she goes on many adventures and does some very "non-princess" things like cooking, cleaning and fencing. She's not afraid to be herself and eventually finds her happily every after and some terrific friends along the way. (Ages 10+)