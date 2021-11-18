9 decluttering tips to help you make the most out of National Use Less Stuff Day

Today is National Use Less Stuff Day, and with the holidays quickly approaching, it is the perfect time to consider how we can shop, live and entertain more resourcefully with less stuff wasted. It is also an ideal time to declutter our homes and get rid of stuff we no longer use before more stuff arrives on Christmas day.
A few years ago, my daughter and I took a mission trip together to Haiti. We learned that the people of Haiti often use what scarce material goods they are able to come by until those items are literally falling apart. Most of us here in the US get rid of our presumably worn out sneakers at a point where many people living in places like Haiti, would just be breaking them in.
In respect for the people in this world who lack the most basic material resources needed just to survive, our family now tries to shop and use our material goods in a more frugal and resourceful manor.
The following tips will help you declutter for the holidays, shop more intentionally and develop more environmentally friendly habits for the New Year.
1. Educate yourself. Do you feel tightly bound to the material possessions in your life? If so, you may be able to gain a more balanced perspective by watching the Netflix documentary, "The Minimalists" created by Joshua Fields Millburn & Ryan Nicodemus. This film is not just for those wanting to become a minimalist. It is for anyone wanting to learn to live more conscientiously. The book, "The More of Less" by Joshua Becker is also a great read for anyone wanting to change the relationship they have with their stuff.
2. Declutter your home. Go through closets, storage spaces and cabinets. Declutter and donate everything that is not useful, meaningful or does not contribute to the beauty of your home. Also let go of anything you have too many multiples of. Do you really need 12 spatulas or 35 coffee cups?
3. Recycle more. Place recycle bins in easily accessible locations in your home to make it easier to toss recyclables into. If possible, switch your trash and recycle service to encourage your family to recycle more. We now have a large recycle dumpster and a small trash bin instead of the other way around.
4. Use less paper. Reduce junk mail by calling 1-888-567-8688 or visit www.optoutprescreen.com to remove your name from mailing lists. Go paperless with things like monthly bills and statements.
5. Shop more frugally. Do you shop more than what is needed or bring home things you don’t end up using? Start thinking more carefully about your shopping habits. Use a list of questions to ask yourself before you buy, which can help you make better decisions about what you put in your shopping cart.
6. Say no to ads. Don't let stores and advertisements coax you into making unnecessary purchases; only you know what you truly need. Watch for "fear of missing out" ads that purposely make you feel like you’re going to miss out on the last good deal. Remind yourself that it is never the last good deal.
7. Reduce food waste. Use caution when buying perishables in bulk because you risk food expiring before it gets used. It is easy to go overboard during the holidays if you are entertaining. Keep your pantry organized and resist the urge to stock up. You will forget what you have if you store your food in multiple locations in your home.
8. Avoid using single use and disposable products. Not only does it cost more to use these products, but you can reduce the amount of waste you produce with washable cutlery, cups and plates. Purchase products that come with less packaging and limit your use of things like disposable cleaning products and paper towels. After all, an estimated 1,500 plastic bottles end up as waste in landfills or are thrown in the ocean every second, according to theworldcounts.com.
9. Buy second-hand items and give to charities. By purchasing secondhand items, you’ll be supporting local charities in addition to saving items from ending up in the dump. By donating or selling your used goods, you are placing them into the hands of someone else who can utilize and appreciate them.
Laura Coufal, a professional organizer with The Simple Daisy, wrote this guest blog for momaha.com. To find out more about The Simple Daisy, visit thesimpledaisy.com.