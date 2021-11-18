9 decluttering tips to help you make the most out of National Use Less Stuff Day

Today is National Use Less Stuff Day, and with the holidays quickly approaching, it is the perfect time to consider how we can shop, live and entertain more resourcefully with less stuff wasted. It is also an ideal time to declutter our homes and get rid of stuff we no longer use before more stuff arrives on Christmas day.

A few years ago, my daughter and I took a mission trip together to Haiti. We learned that the people of Haiti often use what scarce material goods they are able to come by until those items are literally falling apart. Most of us here in the US get rid of our presumably worn out sneakers at a point where many people living in places like Haiti, would just be breaking them in.

In respect for the people in this world who lack the most basic material resources needed just to survive, our family now tries to shop and use our material goods in a more frugal and resourceful manor.

The following tips will help you declutter for the holidays, shop more intentionally and develop more environmentally friendly habits for the New Year.