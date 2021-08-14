9 easy weeknight dinners the entire family will love

Back to school means busy schedules. We have three kids attending three different schools with different drop-offs, pickups and extracurricular activities. We could use some easy go-to dinner ideas for those hectic weeknights. Here are nine of my family’s favorite recipes that we have in our regular rotation.

Baked ravioli

Ingredients:

• 4 tablespoons butter

• ¼ cup flour

• 2 cups milk

• 2 cups water

• 2 packages of refrigerated ravioli

• 1 bag shredded mozzarella

• Grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

In a large oven-safe pan (a cast iron pan works best), melt the butter. Add flour and stir.

Next, add milk, water, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer.