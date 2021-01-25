9 fun facts about penguins — plus a yummy gumdrop penguin recipe you can make at home

2. Most penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere. The Galapagos is the only penguin species that ventures north of the equator in the wild. In the Southern Hemisphere, January is summer and July is winter. Omaha’s zoo creates a sub-Antarctic world with snow machines and high-intensity lights, including ultraviolet rays.

3. Penguins eat krill, fish, squid and other small animals from the ocean. They spend about half their time in water and the other half on land.

4. The Emperor penguin is the tallest penguin species, reaching 44 inches and weighing 60 to 90 pounds. It can stay underwater for 20 minutes at a time. When on land, penguins often huddle together to keep warm in the cold temperatures of Antarctica.

5. Little Blue penguins are the smallest, averaging about 13 inches tall.

6. A penguin’s black-and-white color scheme is protective camouflage for a creature that spends most of its time swimming on the surface of the water. Predators looking down on a penguin see a dark shape on a dark background. Underwater predators look up and see a light shape on a light background. Penguins have a thick layer of blubber that helps them keep warm, along with feathers that are very tightly packed. They also have a layer of woolly down under their feathers coated with a type of oil that makes them waterproof.