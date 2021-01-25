9 fun facts about penguins — plus a yummy gumdrop penguin recipe you can make at home

Penguins are amazing birds. They are unlike any bird you’ll see in your backyard or at the park. They have adapted to their cold environment in a way that makes them pretty special. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is home to four penguin species: King, Gentoo, Rockhopper and African (aka Black-Footed penguins).
The King, Gentoo and Rockhopper penguins are all on exhibit in the aquarium. The African penguins help zoo staff with programming, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve been off duty, said Stephanie Huettner, curator of birds.
“Like all animals, penguins each have unique personalities and associated behaviors. It is extremely enjoyable to be able to share the exhibit space with the birds and watch them interact with each other as well as us,” Huettner said. "Each day is an adventure when working with the penguins.”
FUN FACTS
1. Penguins are flightless birds. While other birds have wings for flying, penguins have adapted flippers to help them swim. They run as fast as most men and swim faster than most fish. They can swim about 15 mph, and when they want to go faster, they often porpoise, or leap out of the water as they swim. When they are on land, polar penguins can travel long distances quickly by “tobogganing,” or sliding across the ice on their bellies and pushing forward with their feet.
2. Most penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere. The Galapagos is the only penguin species that ventures north of the equator in the wild. In the Southern Hemisphere, January is summer and July is winter. Omaha’s zoo creates a sub-Antarctic world with snow machines and high-intensity lights, including ultraviolet rays.
3. Penguins eat krill, fish, squid and other small animals from the ocean. They spend about half their time in water and the other half on land.
4. The Emperor penguin is the tallest penguin species, reaching 44 inches and weighing 60 to 90 pounds. It can stay underwater for 20 minutes at a time. When on land, penguins often huddle together to keep warm in the cold temperatures of Antarctica.
5. Little Blue penguins are the smallest, averaging about 13 inches tall.
6. A penguin’s black-and-white color scheme is protective camouflage for a creature that spends most of its time swimming on the surface of the water. Predators looking down on a penguin see a dark shape on a dark background. Underwater predators look up and see a light shape on a light background. Penguins have a thick layer of blubber that helps them keep warm, along with feathers that are very tightly packed. They also have a layer of woolly down under their feathers coated with a type of oil that makes them waterproof.
7. Most penguins lay two eggs per year but Emperor penguins lay only one. After the penguins mate, the mother lays her egg or eggs and soon goes in the ocean to eat. The father keeps the eggs warm, sometimes for weeks or months at a time before the mother returns. He doesn’t leave the nest for fear of putting the chicks in danger of predators.
8. Based upon the current research, there are 18 distinct penguin species. A few of these species have sub-species meaning there are genetic differences, but not different enough to be their own species. Gentoos are an example.
9. About two-thirds of penguin species are listed as threatened, making them one of the most endangered seabirds. Loss of habitat, disease, and infectious diseases spread by tourists are the biggest threats. Commercial fishing in the Southern Ocean is also a significant concern, as it has reduced fish supply by about half in the Antarctic Peninsula. This forces many penguins to compete for food, and puts them in danger of getting accidentally captured by fishing nets. Among the biggest threats to penguin populations is climate change. Warming in the polar regions has melted sea ice, which penguins depend on to find food and build nests. Rapidly changing conditions mean Antarctica could lose most of its penguins to climate change by the end of the century.
Igloo Cakes and Penguin Gumdrops
What you'll need:
• Boxed white cake mix
• Mini powdered doughnuts
• White frosting
• Black, orange and white small gumdrops
Directions:
1. Prepare the cake mix according to package directions. Pour the batter into one-cup bowls (we used custard cups). After baking, turnout your “igloo” cakes on a flat surface.
2. Once cooled, frost the upside-down cakes with white icing.
3. Cut a mini powdered doughnut in half to make the doorway of the igloo. Use a toothpick to attach it to the cake and frost.
4. For each gumdrop penguin, you will need two black gumdrops, a white gumdrop and an orange gumdrop.
5. For the body, take a black gumdrop and slice off small sections at top and along one side. Next, create the penguin’s breast by slicing off an oval section of white gumdrop and attaching it to the sliced side of the black gumdrop. The gumdrop edges will be tacky enough to stick on their own.
6. For the head, slice off a bit of the bottom of the second black gumdrop and set atop the gumdrop body. Next, cut a wedge from the orange gumdrop for the beak. Eye the gumdrop head and make a small incision where the beak should be; push the orange wedge into place. Ta da! Now you have a little penguin.
Penguin Movies
Former Omaha World-Herald movie critic Bob Fischbach recommends these penguin-themed movies:
1. "March of the Penguins," a nature documentary filmed in Antarctica over a full year in the life cycle of the emperor penguin. Where to find it: Stream on Hulu; available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Redbox
2. "Happy Feet," the story of a penguin who learns to embrace his innate difference, is hip, funny and highly entertaining with its song-and-dance plot. Where to find it: Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Redbox
3. "Penguins of Madagascar," which tells the story of how the four hilarious penguins from "Madagascar" got together. Where to find it: Stream on Fubo, FXNow and DirectTV; rent at Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Redbox.
4. "Surfs Up," an animated feature that plays like a documentary, starring emperor penguins. Stream on Starz and DirectTV; rent at Amazon Prime, Redbox, Apple TV and others.
***
Recipe inspired by craftsalamode.com. Fun facts from sciencekids.com, kiddle.co, Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and nationalgeographic.com. This article originally appeared in the January issue of the Momaha Magazine.