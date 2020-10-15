9 Halloween books to read with your kids this October

My kids love books. We have books for every season, as well as a few for each holiday of the year.
I've written in length about this, so maybe you know this already. But what you don't know is that while those books get put away after each holiday, the exception is our Halloween books. Those books stay out all year long. We are Halloween-obsessed in this family, and my kids really love them. And hey — Halloween every day, right?
At any rate, here are my kids' favorite Halloween books from over the years.
"Happy Birthday, Little Witch" by Deborah Hautzig
I got this book as a kid. Inside my old copy is my name and the date (April 1992) written in my second-grade handwriting. This was my favorite book as a kid, and it has grown to become my boys' favorite as well. While not explicitly Halloween, this book tells the story of Little Witch, who just wants to be helpful to her mom and three aunts on her birthday. Little worries about whether any of her friends — Astronaut, Pirate and Devil, who she met on Halloween — will attend her party and goes out in search of them. It's a cute book and my kids love the illustrations and the funny little spells cast by the Little Witch.
"Curious George Goes to a Costume Party" by Margret and H. A. Rey
We're big Curious George fans in this house, and his Halloween adventures rate at the top. In this story, George and the Man with the Yellow Hat visit Mrs. Gray's house for a Halloween party. Except they don't realize it's a Halloween party so George has some fun trying on costumes and, unsurprisingly, ends up getting into a little bit of trouble. The classic illustrations are what make Curious George books special. They're beautiful and lively in a very simple, mellow way, and my kids absolutely love them. Plus, George always makes them laugh with his silly, mischievous antics.
"Spooky Pookie" by Sandra Boynton
This book is all about Pookie trying on different (and some silly) costumes. My kids laugh when Pookie tries on the banana costume with stripey socks. The joy of Halloween is deciding what to be and this book really captures that in a fun, silly way.
"Eek! Halloween!" by Sandra Boynton
This book involves many of Boynton's beloved characters as they celebrate Halloween. My kids love the nervous chickens as they try and figure out “WHAT’S GOING ON HERE? WHAT DOES IT MEAN?" And my kids reply with me and say, "Relax, silly chickens! It’s HALLOWEEN!”
"Don't Push the Button! A Halloween Treat" by Bill Cotter
We love books that are interactive and get our kids really involved with the story. Bill Cotter's "Don't Push the Button!" books are the perfect example. This one has a Halloween theme to it: "Wait, why are you walking toward the creepy house?! Whatever you do, do NOT ring that doorbell!" My kids love interacting with Larry, the purple monster, by shaking the book and tickling his tummy. This is one of those books they laugh absurdly loud at.
"Little Blue Truck's Halloween" by Alice Schertle
My kids got to this super popular series a little late, but they still this cute Halloween story is about Little Blue Truck picking up his costumed friends for a Halloween party. The book is interactive, too, with flaps kids can turn to reveal what animal is inside the costume. The illustrations — with a classic, clean look that this mom appreciaters — are some of my favorite of any children's book.
"Druscilla's Halloween" by Sally M. Walker
Ever wondered why witches ride brooms? Well, in this story you'll find out. Meet Druscilla, a super old witch with super creaky knees. She tries lots of different ways to sneak up and scare children (back then, witches tiptoed around everywhere), but nothing works — until she thinks about her broom. The illustrations are colorful and fun and my kids both looked at me in awe when they learned why witches use brooms.
The Night Before Halloween" by Natasha Wing
We love this book series by Natasha Wing. We read "The Night Before My Birthday" every single year before each kid's big day. Like the rest, this book follows the format of the old poem "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" by Clement Clarke Moore, but this one is about how monsters in the haunted house get ready for Halloween. It's a very cute story with a very fun ending.
"Pumpkin Jack" by Will Hubbell
This beautifully illustrated book actually makes me a little emotional each time I read it. The story is about Tim and his first jack-o-lantern, who he named Jack. After Halloween, Tim's mother makes him get rid of the rotting pumpkin. Tim can't bring himself to throw Jack in the trash, so he leaves him in the garden and forgets about him until spring. After the snow melts, Tim notices remnants of the pumpkin, along with a few seeds, and covers it with dirt. Come summer, he notices a plant growing in the same spot and continues to care for it all summer and fall until it produces more pumpkins, which he gives away to his friends and keeps one for himself. The story captures the essence of the circle of life in such a powerful way. This one definitely stays in our reading list all year long.
