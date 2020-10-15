9 Halloween books to read with your kids this October

This beautifully illustrated book actually makes me a little emotional each time I read it. The story is about Tim and his first jack-o-lantern, who he named Jack. After Halloween, Tim's mother makes him get rid of the rotting pumpkin. Tim can't bring himself to throw Jack in the trash, so he leaves him in the garden and forgets about him until spring. After the snow melts, Tim notices remnants of the pumpkin, along with a few seeds, and covers it with dirt. Come summer, he notices a plant growing in the same spot and continues to care for it all summer and fall until it produces more pumpkins, which he gives away to his friends and keeps one for himself. The story captures the essence of the circle of life in such a powerful way. This one definitely stays in our reading list all year long.